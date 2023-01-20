 M Tech Trendy Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    M Tech Trendy

    M Tech Trendy

    M Tech Trendy is a phone, available price is Rs 1,499 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1600 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on M Tech Trendy from HT Tech. Buy M Tech Trendy now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27928/heroimage/m-tech-trendy-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27928/images/Design/m-tech-trendy-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹1,499
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.3 MP
    0.3 MP
    1600 mAh
    amazon
    ₹ 1,420 M.R.P. ₹2,599
    M-tech mobiles price in India starts from Rs.699. HT Tech has 56 M-tech mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    M Tech Trendy Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1600 mAh
    Battery
    • 1600 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP Front Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Single
    Design
    • 14 mm
    • 47.8 mm
    • 112.8 mm
    • Black
    Display
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 167 ppi
    • 33.08 %
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • TFT
    General
    • March 16, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • M-Tech
    • Trendy
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, WAP
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 16 GB
    M Tech Trendy