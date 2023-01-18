 Micromax A177 Canvas Juice Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Micromax Phones Micromax A177 Canvas Juice

    Micromax A177 Canvas Juice

    Micromax A177 Canvas Juice is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 8,280 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax A177 Canvas Juice from HT Tech. Buy Micromax A177 Canvas Juice now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21046/heroimage/micromax-a177-canvas-juice-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21046/images/Design/micromax-a177-canvas-juice-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21046/images/Design/micromax-a177-canvas-juice-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21046/images/Design/micromax-a177-canvas-juice-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,280
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Dual core, 1.2 GHz
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹8,280
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Micromax A177 Canvas Juice Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 282 Hours(2G)
    • 3000 mAh
    • Up to 282 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 1280x720 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    Design
    • Black
    • 150.5 mm
    • 76.2 mm
    • 10.2 mm
    • 101 grams
    Display
    • LCD
    • 196 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 59.96 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • A177 Canvas Juice
    • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • March 21, 2014 (Official)
    • Micromax
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v3.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Mali-400
    • Dual core, 1.2 GHz
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6572E
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    • Up to 672 MB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Micromax A177 Canvas Juice FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax A177 Canvas Juice in India?

    Micromax A177 Canvas Juice price in India at 8,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572E; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax A177 Canvas Juice?

    How many colors are available in Micromax A177 Canvas Juice?

    How long does the Micromax A177 Canvas Juice last?

    What is the Micromax A177 Canvas Juice Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax A177 Canvas Juice Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Micromax A177 Canvas Juice