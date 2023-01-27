Micromax A45 Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax A45 Micromax A45 is a Android v2.3 (Gingerbread) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Single core, 650 MHz, Cortex A9 Processor, 1300 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax A45 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax A45 now with free delivery.