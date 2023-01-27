 Micromax A45 Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Micromax Phones Micromax A45

    Micromax A45

    Micromax A45 is a Android v2.3 (Gingerbread) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Single core, 650 MHz, Cortex A9 Processor, 1300 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax A45 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax A45 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P14290/heroimage/micromax-a45-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P14290/images/Design/micromax-a45-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P14290/images/Design/micromax-a45-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P14290/images/Design/micromax-a45-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P14290/images/Design/micromax-a45-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    512 MB
    3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    Single core, 650 MHz, Cortex A9
    2 MP
    1300 mAh
    Android v2.3 (Gingerbread)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    512 MB
    3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    2 MP
    1300 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 6,990 M.R.P. ₹10,499
    Buy Now

    Micromax Phones Prices in India

    Micromax mobiles price in India starts from Rs.680. HT Tech has 425 Micromax mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Micromax mobiles price in India starts from Rs.680. HT Tech has 425 Micromax mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Micromax A45 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    • 1300 mAh
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • 1300 mAh
    • Up to 167 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 4.5 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 167 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 4.5 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • 115 mm
    • 13 mm
    • 63 mm
    • Black
    • 120 grams
    Display
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    • 50.35 %
    • 320 x 480 pixels
    • 165 ppi
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v2.3 (Gingerbread)
    • Micromax
    • Micromax SuperFone Punk A45
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    • A45
    • June 5, 2012
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • SIM1: Mini
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6513
    • PowerVR SGX 531
    • 256 MB
    • Single core, 650 MHz, Cortex A9
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 512 MB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Micromax A45 FAQs

    What is the Micromax A45 Battery Capacity?

    Micromax A45 has a 1300 mAh battery.

    Is Micromax A45 Waterproof?

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Micromax A45