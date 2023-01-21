 Micromax A78 Price in India (21, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax A78

    Micromax A78 is a Android v2.3 (Gingerbread) phone, available price is Rs 6,994 in India with 3 MP Rear Camera, 650 MHz Processor, 1300 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax A78 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax A78 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 21 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,994
    3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    650 MHz
    3 MP
    0.3 MP
    1300 mAh
    Android v2.3 (Gingerbread)
    Key Specs
    ₹6,994
    3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    3 MP
    1300 mAh
    Micromax Phones Prices in India

    Micromax mobiles price in India starts from Rs.680. HT Tech has 425 Micromax mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Micromax A78 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3 MP
    • 1300 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 250(2G)
    • Up to 4(2G)
    • Up to 4(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 1300 mAh
    • Up to 250(2G)
    Camera
    • 2048 x 1536 Pixels
    • Single
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting
    • Yes
    Design
    • 10.90 mm
    • 63.5 mm
    • 120 mm
    • Black
    • 135.4 grams
    Display
    • 47.87 %
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    • 165 ppi
    • 320 x 480 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    General
    • Micromax
    • Android v2.3 (Gingerbread)
    • March 2, 2012
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • A78
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v3
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Speed: HSPA , EV-DO category Rev.A GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    Performance
    • MediaTek
    • 650 MHz
    • 256 MB
    • PowerVR SGX 531
    Smart TV Features
    • 3 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Micromax A78 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax A78 in India?

    Micromax A78 price in India at 12,225 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (3 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek; RAM: 256 MB; Battery: 1300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax A78?

    How many colors are available in Micromax A78?

    How long does the Micromax A78 last?

    What is the Micromax A78 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax A78 Waterproof?

    View More

    Micromax A78