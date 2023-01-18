Micromax Bolt A089 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax Bolt A089 Micromax Bolt A089 is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 5,990 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2100 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Bolt A089 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Bolt A089 now with free delivery.