 Micromax Bolt A37 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Bolt A37

    Micromax Bolt A37 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 3,207 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Single core, 1 GHz Processor, 1450 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Bolt A37 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Bolt A37 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20500/heroimage/micromax-bolt-a37-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20500/images/Design/micromax-bolt-a37-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹3,207
    512 MB
    3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    Single core, 1 GHz
    2 MP
    0.3 MP
    1450 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Micromax Bolt A37 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    • 1450 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 256 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 1450 mAh
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 256 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • Single
    Design
    • Black
    Display
    • 320 x 480 pixels
    • 165 ppi
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Micromax
    • Bolt A37
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 1, 2014 (Official)
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Mini
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v2.1
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Class 10 EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Single core, 1 GHz
    • Mali-400
    • 256 MB
    • MediaTek MT6572M
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 512 MB
    Micromax Bolt A37 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Bolt A37 in India?

    Micromax Bolt A37 price in India at 3,479 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572M; RAM: 256 MB; Battery: 1450 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Bolt A37?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Bolt A37?

    How long does the Micromax Bolt A37 last?

    What is the Micromax Bolt A37 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Bolt A37 Waterproof?

    View More

    Micromax Bolt A37