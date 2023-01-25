 Micromax Bolt A40 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Bolt A40

    Micromax Bolt A40 is a Android v2.3.5 (Gingerbread) phone, available price is Rs 5,499 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A5 Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Bolt A40 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Bolt A40 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Micromax Bolt A40 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1500 mAh
    • 2 MP
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Battery
    • 1500 mAh
    • Up to 175 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 4 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 175 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 4 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • 8 x Digital Zoom
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 10 mm
    • 158 grams
    • 135 mm
    • 67 mm
    • Black, White
    Display
    • TFT
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 61.58 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 218 ppi
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Bolt A40
    • Micromax
    • Android v2.3.5 (Gingerbread)
    • September 11, 2013
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v2.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • USB 2.0, microUSB
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • USB 2.0, microUSB
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A5
    • Spreadtrum SC6820
    • 512 MB
    • Mali-400
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • EYE Room, M!Live, 3in1 Bubbles, Hike, Spuul
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 512 MB
    Micromax Bolt A40 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Bolt A40 in India?

    Micromax Bolt A40 price in India at 3,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC6820; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Bolt A40?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Bolt A40?

    How long does the Micromax Bolt A40 last?

    What is the Micromax Bolt A40 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Bolt A40 Waterproof?

    View More

    Micromax Bolt A40