 Micromax Bolt A71 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Micromax Phones Micromax Bolt A71

    Micromax Bolt A71

    Micromax Bolt A71 is a Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 6,750 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Single core, 1 GHz, ARM Cortex A5 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Bolt A71 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Bolt A71 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Micromax Bolt A71 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • 2000 mAh
    Camera
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • 1280x720 fps
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    Design
    • White
    • 148.9 mm
    • 10 mm
    • 78.6 mm
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 187 ppi
    • TFT
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 60.8 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • January 17, 2014 (Official)
    • A71
    • Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • Micromax
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v2.1
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Single core, 1 GHz, ARM Cortex A5
    • 512 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 512 MB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Micromax Bolt A71 FAQs

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Bolt A71?

    Micromax Bolt A71 Front camera has 0.3 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 2 MP megapixels.

    What is the Micromax Bolt A71 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Bolt A71 Waterproof?

    Micromax Bolt A71