 Micromax Bolt A82 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Bolt A82

    Micromax Bolt A82

    Micromax Bolt A82 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 1,399 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Bolt A82 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Bolt A82 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24681/heroimage/micromax-bolt-a82-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24681/images/Design/micromax-bolt-a82-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24681/images/Design/micromax-bolt-a82-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹1,399
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Dual core, 1.3 GHz
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Micromax Bolt A82 Full Specifications

    Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Grey
    Display
    • 196 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • TFT
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    General
    • Bolt A82
    • Micromax
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 18, 2015 (Official)
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v2.0
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6572
    • 512 MB
    • Dual core, 1.3 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Micromax Bolt A82 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Bolt A82 in India?

    Micromax Bolt A82 price in India at 6,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Bolt A82?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Bolt A82?

    How long does the Micromax Bolt A82 last?

    What is the Micromax Bolt A82 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Bolt A82 Waterproof?

    Micromax Bolt A82