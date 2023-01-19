 Micromax Canvas 2.2 A114 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas 2 2 A114

    Micromax Canvas 2 2 A114

    Micromax Canvas 2 2 A114 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas 2 2 A114 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas 2 2 A114 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Micromax Canvas 2.2 A114 Price in India

    Micromax Canvas 2.2 A114 price in India starts at Rs.12,999. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas 2.2 A114 is Rs.11,090 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas 2.2 A114 price in India starts at Rs.12,999. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas 2.2 A114 is Rs.11,090 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas 2 2 A114 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 290 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 290 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 fps
    • Single
    • Fixed Focus
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    Design
    • 9.7 mm
    • 145 mm
    • 73 mm
    • Black
    • 147 grams
    Display
    • 64.96 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • 220 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Canvas 2.2 A114
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • No
    • December 16, 2013 (Official)
    • Micromax
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • SIM1: Mini
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6582M
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • No
    Micromax Canvas 2.2 A114 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas 2.2 A114 in India?

    Micromax Canvas 2.2 A114 price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    Micromax Canvas 2 2 A114