 Micromax Canvas 2 2018 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas 2 2018

    Micromax Canvas 2 2018 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,390 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas 2 2018 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas 2 2018 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33286/heroimage/131514-v1-micromax-canvas-2-2018-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33286/images/Design/131514-v1-micromax-canvas-2-2018-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,390
    16 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    13 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    amazon
    ₹ 7,705 M.R.P. ₹9,990
    Buy Now

    Micromax Canvas 2 2018 Price in India

    Micromax Canvas 2 2018 price in India starts at Rs.7,390. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas 2 2018 is Rs.7,705 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas 2 2018 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4000 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • 4000 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Matte Black, Jet Black
    Display
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • 282 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • 18:9
    General
    • Canvas 2 2018
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Micromax
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • November 30, 2018 (Official)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Micromax Canvas 2 2018