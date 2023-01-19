 Micromax Canvas 2 A110 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas 2 A110

    Micromax Canvas 2 A110

    Micromax Canvas 2 A110 is a Android v4.0.4 (Ice Cream Sandwich) phone, available price is Rs 9,699 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6577 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas 2 A110 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas 2 A110 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,699
    4 GB
    5 inches (12.7 cm)
    MediaTek MT6577
    8 MP
    0.3 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.0.4 (Ice Cream Sandwich)
    Micromax Canvas 2 A110 Price in India

    Micromax Canvas 2 A110 price in India starts at Rs.9,699. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas 2 A110 is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in which is available in Black, White colour.

    Micromax Canvas 2 A110 price in India starts at Rs.9,699. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas 2 A110 is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in which is available in Black, White colour.

    Micromax Canvas 2 A110 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 2000 mAh
    Battery Charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Design
    • PowerVR SGX 531
    • Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A9
    • MediaTek MT6577
    Display
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 61.14 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 61.14 %
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 196 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    Front Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    General
    • November 17, 2012 (Official)
    • Micromax
    • A110 Superfone Canvas 2
    • 4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.0.4 (Ice Cream Sandwich)
    Main Camera
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • USB 2.0, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Mini
    • Yes, v3.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 76.5 mm
    • Black, White
    • 9.7 mm
    • 168 grams
    • 147 mm Compare Size
    Sensors
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    • Up to 2 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Micromax Canvas 2 A110 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas 2 A110 in India?

    Micromax Canvas 2 A110 price in India at 5,995 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6577; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas 2 A110?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas 2 A110?

    How long does the Micromax Canvas 2 A110 last?

    What is the Micromax Canvas 2 A110 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas 2 A110 Waterproof?

    Micromax Canvas 2 A110