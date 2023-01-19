Micromax Canvas 2 A110 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax Canvas 2 A110 Micromax Canvas 2 A110 is a Android v4.0.4 (Ice Cream Sandwich) phone, available price is Rs 9,699 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6577 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas 2 A110 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas 2 A110 now with free delivery.