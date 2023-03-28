 Micromax Canvas 4 Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Micromax Canvas 4

Micromax Canvas 4 is a Android v4.2.1 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas 4 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas 4 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18418/heroimage/micromax-canvas-4-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18418/images/Design/micromax-canvas-4-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18418/images/Design/micromax-canvas-4-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18418/images/Design/micromax-canvas-4-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
Key Specs
₹17,999
16 GB
5 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
13 MP
5 MP
2000 mAh
Android v4.2.1 (Jelly Bean)
Micromax Canvas 4 Full Specifications

Battery
  • 2000 mAh
  • Up to 220 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 220 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Single
  • 4160 x 2120 Pixels
  • Fixed Focus
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes
  • CMOS image sensor
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
Design
  • 144.5 mm
  • Case: AluminiumBack: Aluminium
  • 73 mm
  • 8.9 mm
  • Black, Silver, White
  • 158 grams
Display
  • 294 ppi
  • 65.18 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass,
  • IPS LCD
General
  • July 8, 2013 (Official)
  • Android v4.2.1 (Jelly Bean)
  • Micromax
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Micromax Canvas 4 A210
  • Canvas 4
Multimedia
  • Dolby Digital
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, RDS, Recording option, Stereo FM
  • Yes, RDS, Recording option, Stereo FM
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • USB 3.0, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • USB 3.0, microUSB 2.0
  • SIM1: Mini
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 11 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • PowerVR SGX 544
  • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
  • 1 GB
  • MediaTek MT6589
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Google Play Store, Skype, Hook Up, kingsoft Office Suite, M! Live, M! Zone +, M! Security, Spuul, Hike, Foneclay, Music Hub, GMS Game Hub
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 16 GB
  • Up to 10 GB
Micromax Canvas 4 FAQs

What is the price of the Micromax Canvas 4 in India?

Micromax Canvas 4 price in India at 5,199 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6589; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas 4?

How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas 4?

How long does the Micromax Canvas 4 last?

What is the Micromax Canvas 4 Battery Capacity?

Is Micromax Canvas 4 Waterproof?

View More

    Micromax Canvas 4