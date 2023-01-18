 Micromax Canvas Fire 4g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas Fire 4G

    Micromax Canvas Fire 4G

    Micromax Canvas Fire 4G is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,399 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 1850 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Fire 4G from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Fire 4G now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,399
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    5 MP
    2 MP
    1850 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Micromax Canvas Fire 4g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • Up to 6.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6.5 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 1850 mAh
    • Up to 320 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 320 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Yes
    Design
    • Blue, Grey
    • 140.5 mm
    • 135 grams
    • 9.3 mm
    • 69.8 mm
    Display
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 218 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 56.79 %
    General
    • Micromax
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Canvas Fire 4G
    • September 26, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6735
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP1
    • 64 bit
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Micromax Canvas Fire 4g FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Fire 4G in India?

    Micromax Canvas Fire 4G price in India at 7,399 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1850 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Fire 4G?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Fire 4G?

    How long does the Micromax Canvas Fire 4G last?

    What is the Micromax Canvas Fire 4G Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas Fire 4G Waterproof?

    View More

    Micromax Canvas Fire 4g