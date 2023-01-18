Micromax Canvas Fire 4g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax Canvas Fire 4G Micromax Canvas Fire 4G is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,399 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 1850 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Fire 4G from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Fire 4G now with free delivery.