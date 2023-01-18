Micromax Canvas Pep Q371 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax Canvas Pep Q371 Micromax Canvas Pep Q371 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 5,750 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1700 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Pep Q371 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Pep Q371 now with free delivery.