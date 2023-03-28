 Micromax Evok Dual Note Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Micromax Evok Dual Note

Micromax Evok Dual Note is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Evok Dual Note from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Evok Dual Note now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹10,999
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
13 MP + 5 MP
5 MP
3000 mAh
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
Key Specs
₹10,999
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
13 MP + 5 MP
3000 mAh
Micromax Evok Dual Note Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 3000 mAh
  • 13 MP + 5 MP
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 5 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Yes
  • 3000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • No
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Fixed Focus
  • F2.0
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • No
Design
  • Prussian Blue
  • 154 mm
  • Back: Metal
  • 76.4 mm
  • 7.8 mm
Display
  • 70.71 %
  • 401 ppi
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
  • TFT
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • No
  • Micromax
  • Evok Dual Note
  • August 22, 2017 (Official)
  • Yes
  • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
  • Yes, v4.1
  • No
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • LPDDR3
  • 4 GB
  • LPDDR3
  • 28 nm
  • Mali-T860 MP2
  • MediaTek MT6750T
  • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP + 5 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Front
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 64 GB
  • 32 GB
  • Yes
Micromax Evok Dual Note FAQs

What is the price of the Micromax Evok Dual Note in India?

Micromax Evok Dual Note price in India at 11,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6750T; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Evok Dual Note?

How many colors are available in Micromax Evok Dual Note?

What is the Micromax Evok Dual Note Battery Capacity?

Is Micromax Evok Dual Note Waterproof?

    Micromax Evok Dual Note