Micromax Evok Power Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax Evok Power is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3950 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Evok Power from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Evok Power now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

2
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹6,999
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
8 MP
5 MP
3950 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
Micromax mobiles price in India starts from Rs.680. HT Tech has 424 Micromax mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Micromax Evok Power Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 3950 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • 3950 mAh
  • No
  • Up to 30 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 30 Hours(2G)
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Single
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • F2.2
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.0
  • Yes
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • Champagne
  • 72.4 mm
  • 144.3 mm
  • 9.6 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 294 ppi
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 65.82 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • No
  • Micromax
  • Evok Power
  • April 11, 2017 (Official)
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • Yes, Recording option
  • Yes, Recording option
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • microUSB 2.0
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • MediaTek MT6737
  • Mali-T720 MP2
  • 2 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 16 GB
Micromax Evok Power FAQs

What is the price of the Micromax Evok Power in India?

Micromax Evok Power price in India at 6,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3950 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Evok Power?

How many colors are available in Micromax Evok Power?

What is the Micromax Evok Power Battery Capacity?

Is Micromax Evok Power Waterproof?

    Micromax Evok Power