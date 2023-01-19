 Micromax Infinity N11 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Micromax Phones Micromax Infinity N11

    Micromax Infinity N11

    Micromax Infinity N11 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Infinity N11 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Infinity N11 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33332/heroimage/131988-v3-micromax-infinity-n11-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33332/images/Design/131988-v3-micromax-infinity-n11-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33332/images/Design/131988-v3-micromax-infinity-n11-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33332/images/Design/131988-v3-micromax-infinity-n11-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    32 GB
    6.19 inches (15.72 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 5 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    32 GB
    6.19 inches (15.72 cm)
    13 MP + 5 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Micromax Infinity N11 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    • 6.19 inches (15.72 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 30 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 30 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 450 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • 4000 mAh
    • Up to 450 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Fixed Focus
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 8.5 mm
    • 164 grams
    • Voila, Blue Lagoon, Velvet Red
    • 156 mm
    • 76.2 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.19 inches (15.72 cm)
    • 269 ppi
    • 720 x 1500 pixels
    • Yes with notch
    • IPS LCD
    • 18.9:9
    • 81.13 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Micromax
    • December 25, 2018 (Official)
    • Infinity N11
    • Yes
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Micromax Infinity N11 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Infinity N11 in India?

    Micromax Infinity N11 price in India at 12,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Infinity N11?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Infinity N11?

    How long does the Micromax Infinity N11 last?

    What is the Micromax Infinity N11 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Infinity N11 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Micromax Infinity N11