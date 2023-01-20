 Micromax X233 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax X233

    Micromax X233 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,745 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 233 KB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax X233 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax X233 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,745
    233 KB
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Micromax mobiles price in India starts from Rs.680. HT Tech has 425 Micromax mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Micromax mobiles price in India starts from Rs.680. HT Tech has 425 Micromax mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Micromax X233 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1800 mAh
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 10(2G)
    • Up to 10(2G)
    • Up to 360(2G)
    • Up to 360(2G)
    • 1800 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Smile detection
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting
    • Single
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    Design
    • 69.3 grams
    • 15.60 mm
    • Red, Black
    • 114.8 mm
    • 50.5 mm
    Display
    • 17.59 %
    • 114 ppi
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • LCD
    General
    • May 22, 2012
    • Micromax
    • X233
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, Music Formats: Yes, Music Formats : MP3, WAV with Loud Speaker, Built-in Yamaha Audio Amplifier, 3.5mm Audio Jack
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v2
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • GPRS: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • World Clock, Alarm, Calculator, Currency and Unit Convertor, Calendar, To-do List, Auto Power On and Off
    • Yes
    • Yes, 1000 Entries, Black List
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 4 GB
    • 233 KB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Micromax X233