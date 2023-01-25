 Micromax X247 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax X247

    Micromax X247 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,425 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1750 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax X247 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax X247 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20203/heroimage/micromax-x247-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹1,425
    32 MB
    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    1.3 MP
    1750 mAh
    Key Specs
    ₹1,425
    32 MB
    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    1.3 MP
    1750 mAh
    Micromax mobiles price in India starts from Rs.680. HT Tech has 425 Micromax mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Micromax X247 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    • 1750 mAh
    • 1.3 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 400 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 400 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • 1750 mAh
    Camera
    • 1280 x 1024 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • 1.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • Black
    Display
    • 262k
    • TFT
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    • 143 ppi
    General
    • X247
    • January 15, 2014 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    • Micromax
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MPEG4
    • Yes
    • Yes, Music Formats: MIDI, MP3, WAV
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MPEG4
    • Music ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • SIM1: Mini
    Smart TV Features
    • 1.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    • Yes, WAP
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    • 32 MB
    Micromax X247 FAQs

    What is the Micromax X247 Battery Capacity?

    Micromax X247 has a 1750 mAh battery.

    Is Micromax X247 Waterproof?

    Micromax X247