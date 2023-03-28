 Micromax X279i Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Micromax X279i

Micromax X279i is a phone, available price is Rs 1,799 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 122 KB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax X279i from HT Tech. Buy Micromax X279i now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹1,799
122 KB
2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
0.3 MP
1800 mAh
Micromax X279i Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1800 mAh
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
  • 0.3 MP
Battery
  • Up to 360 Hours(2G)
  • 1800 mAh
  • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 360 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom
  • 640 x 480 Pixels
Design
  • Black, Grey
Display
  • TFT
  • 262k
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
  • 240 x 320 pixels
  • 167 ppi
General
  • August 28, 2013
  • Micromax
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    2G: Available
  • X279i
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes, Music Formats: AAC, MIDI, MP3, WAV
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MPEG4
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MPEG4
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • 0.3 MP
Special Features
  • Yes, WAP
  • M!Zone, M!Store
  • Yes
  • Calculator, Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar
  • Yes
Storage
  • 122 KB
  • Yes, Up to 8 GB
Micromax X279i FAQs

What is the Micromax X279I Battery Capacity?

Micromax X279I has a 1800 mAh battery.

Is Micromax X279I Waterproof?

    Micromax X279i