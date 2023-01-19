 Micromax X333 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax X333

    Micromax X333 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,494 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1000 mAh Battery and 75 KB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax X333 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax X333 now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,494
    75 KB
    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1000 mAh
    Micromax X333 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1000 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 200(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 200(2G)
    • Up to 3(2G)
    • Up to 3(2G)
    • 1000 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Smile detection
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    Design
    • 57.2 mm
    • 61.7 grams
    • 13.35 mm
    • Yellow+Black
    • 103.65 mm
    Display
    • LCD
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    • 143 ppi
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 40.98 %
    • Yes, Resistive Touchscreen
    General
    • X333
    • Micromax
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    • December 22, 2011
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Music Formats: Yes, Music Formats : MP3, WAV, AMR with Loud Speaker
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • GPRS: Class 12
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes, SMS Storage 100
    • Yes
    • Yes, 500 Entries
    • Predictive Text Input, Mobile Tracker, Incoming Call Guard, World Clock, Alarm, Calculator, Currency and Unit Convertor, Calendar, E-book, Power Saver, Auto Power On and Off
    • Yes
    • Yes, SMS Storage 100
    Storage
    • 75 KB
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Micromax X333 FAQs

    What is the Micromax X333 Battery Capacity?

    Micromax X333 has a 1000 mAh battery.

    Is Micromax X333 Waterproof?

    Micromax X333