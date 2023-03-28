 Micromax X601 Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Micromax X601

Micromax X601 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,099 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1450 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax X601 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax X601 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹1,099
2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
0.3 MP
1450 mAh
Micromax X601 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1450 mAh
  • 0.3 MP
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
Battery
  • 1450 mAh
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom
  • 640 x 480 Pixels
  • Single
Design
  • 63 grams
  • 124 mm
  • 51.5 mm
  • 13.7 mm
  • Black
Display
  • 240 x 320 pixels
  • 167 ppi
  • 27.93 %
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
  • TFT
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
  • Micromax
  • August 14, 2015 (Official)
  • X601
Multimedia
  • Yes, Music Formats: MIDI, MP3, WAV
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes
  • Torch Light
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
  • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Mini
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
Performance
  • 32 MB
Smart TV Features
  • 0.3 MP
Special Features
  • Yes
  • Calculator, Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar, Alarm
  • Yes, Limited
  • Yes, WAP
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 8 GB
Micromax X601 FAQs

What is the Micromax X601 Battery Capacity?

Micromax X601 has a 1450 mAh battery.

    Micromax X601