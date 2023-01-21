 Micromax X615 Price in India (21, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax X615

    Micromax X615 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,350 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax X615 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax X615 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 21 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,350
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1500 mAh
    Micromax mobiles price in India starts from Rs.680. HT Tech has 425 Micromax mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Micromax X615 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1500 mAh
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 1500 mAh
    Camera
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • Black
    • 120 mm
    • 100 mm
    • 15 mm
    Display
    • 167 ppi
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • TFT
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 14.86 %
    General
    • December 29, 2015 (Official)
    • X615
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Micromax
    Multimedia
    • Torch Light, Auto Call Recording
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Music ringtones, Vibration
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    • Yes, WAP
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Micromax X615 FAQs

    What is the Micromax X615 Battery Capacity?

    Micromax X615 has a 1500 mAh battery.

    Is Micromax X615 Waterproof?

    Micromax X615