Microsoft Surface 4 Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop

    Microsoft Surface 4

    Microsoft Surface 4 is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 108,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 4980U Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Microsoft Surface 4 from HT Tech. Buy Microsoft Surface 4 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P153704/heroimage/microsoft-surface-4-5ui-00049-153704-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P153704/images/Design/microsoft-surface-4-5ui-00049-153704-v1-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P153704/images/Design/microsoft-surface-4-5ui-00049-153704-v1-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹108,990
    15 Inches (38.1 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 4980U
    256 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    2296 x 1664 Pixels
    1.54 Kg weight
    ₹ 105,900 M.R.P. ₹110,900
    Microsoft laptops price in India starts from Rs.49,890. HT Tech has 27 Microsoft Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Microsoft Surface 4 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15" (38.1 cm) display, 2296 x 1664 px
    Battery
    • 2.25 Hrs
    • 6 Cell
    • 65 W
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    • 2.25 Hrs
    Display Details
    • PixelSense Display Touchscreen Enabled Surface Pen Enabled
    • Yes
    • 189 ppi
    • 15 Inches (38.1 cm)
    • 2296 x 1664 Pixels
    General Information
    • Microsoft
    • 1.54 Kg weight
    • Platinum Silver
    • Surface 4 (5UI-00049)
    • 340 x 244 x 15  mm
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • 15 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
    Memory
    • 8 GB
    • DDR4
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • 1
    • DDR4
    • 8 GB
    Multimedia
    • 720p
    • Built-In Speakers
    • Yes
    • Built-In Microphones
    • Yes
    • 8 MP
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 2.0 Ghz
    • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 4980U
    • AMD Integrated
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • 256 GB
