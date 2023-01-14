 Microsoft Surface 5 Laptop 5 Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop

    Home Laptop Finder Microsoft Laptop Microsoft Surface 5 Laptop

    Microsoft Surface 5 Laptop

    Microsoft Surface 5 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 81,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Microsoft Surface 5 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Microsoft Surface 5 Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Expected Release Date: Information unavailable
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P153073/heroimage/microsoft-surface-5-153073-v1-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹81,990 (speculated)
    13.5 Inches (34.29 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
    256 GB
    8 GB LPDDR5X RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    2256 x 1504 Pixels
    1.56 Kg weight
    Not going to release in India

    Microsoft Surface 5 Laptop 5 Price in India

    Microsoft Surface 5 Laptop 5 price in India starts at Rs.81,990. The lowest price of Microsoft Surface 5 Laptop 5 is Rs.84,990 on amazon.in which is available in Grey colour.

    Microsoft Surface 5 Laptop 5 price in India starts at Rs.81,990. The lowest price of Microsoft Surface 5 Laptop 5 is Rs.84,990 on amazon.in which is available in Grey colour.

    Microsoft Surface 5 Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13.5" (34.29 cm) display, 2256 x 1504 px
    Battery
    • 18 Hrs
    • 65 W
    • Li-Ion
    • 18 Hrs
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 201 ppi
    • Touchscreen For Ultra-Portable Productivity or Larger 15â€ For Split-Screen Multitasking
    • Yes
    • 2256 x 1504 Pixels
    • 13.5 Inches (34.29 cm)
    General Information
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • Microsoft
    • 223 x 308 x 14.5  mm
    • 14.5 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
    • Grey
    • Surface 5
    • 1.56 Kg weight
    Memory
    • 1
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR5X
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • LPDDR5X
    Multimedia
    • Dual Far-Field Studio Microphones
    • Omnisonic Speakers
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • 720p
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • 5.1
    • Yes
    Others
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM
    • Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
    • Intel Iris Xe
    Peripherals
    • Alcantara keyboard
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • 256 GB
    Microsoft Surface 5 Laptop