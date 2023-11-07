Microsoft Surface Pro 6 1796 (kju 00015) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 1796 (KJU-00015) Laptop (Core I7 8th Gen/8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 10)
(256 GB SSD,8 GB RAM LPDDR3,12.3 Inches (31.24 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 1796 KJU 00015 Laptop in India is Rs. 127,990. It comes in the following colors: Grey.
