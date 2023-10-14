 Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Evo (8pq 00029) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Evo 8PQ 00029 Laptop

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Evo 8PQ 00029 Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 89,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Evo 8PQ 00029 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Evo 8PQ 00029 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
MicrosoftSurfacePro8IntelEvo(8PQ-00029)Laptop(CoreI511thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_6Hrs
1/1 MicrosoftSurfacePro8IntelEvo(8PQ-00029)Laptop(CoreI511thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_6Hrs
Key Specs
₹89,990
13 Inches (33.02 cm)
Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 11
2880 x 1920 Pixels
1.94 Kg weight
6 Hrs
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Evo 8PQ 00029 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Evo 8PQ 00029 Laptop in India is Rs. 89,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Evo (8PQ-00029) Laptop (Core I5 11th Gen/8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 11)

(256 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,13 Inches (33.02 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Evo 8pq 00029 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W
  • 6 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • Yes
  • 13 Inches (33.02 cm)
  • 266 ppi
  • 120 Hz
  • 2880 x 1920 Pixels
  • Virtually edge-to-edge PixelSense Flow touch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate
General Information
  • Surface Pro 8 (8PQ-00029)
  • 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
  • 1.94 Kg weight
  • Black
  • Microsoft
  • Windows 11
  • 9.3 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 2W stereo speakers
  • Built-in microphone
  • 720
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
Networking
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
  • 5.1
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
  • Intel Iris Xe
Peripherals
  • Touchpad
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
    Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Evo 8pq 00029 Laptop