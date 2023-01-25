 Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop

    Microsoft Surface Pro 9

    Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 98,000 in India with Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Microsoft Surface Pro 9 from HT Tech. Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 9 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13" (33.02 cm) display, 2880 x 1920 px
    Battery
    • 6 Cell
    • 15.5 Hrs
    • 15.5 Hrs
    • 65 W
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 13 Inches (33.02 cm)
    • 120 Hz
    • 2880 x 1920 Pixels
    • 266 ppi
    • Colour Profile: sRGB And Vivid Refresh Rate Up To 120Hz (Dynamic Refresh Rate Supported) Aspect Ratio: 3:2 Contrast Ratio 1200:1 Adaptive Colour Auto Colour Management Supported Touch: 10-Point Multi-Touch Dolby Vision IQ Support16 Gorilla Glass 5
    • Yes
    General Information
    • Platinum Silver
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 1 Kg weight (Light-weight)
    • 287 x 209 x 09  mm
    • Microsoft
    • 09 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
    • Surface Pro 9 (QCB-00014)
    Memory
    • LPDDR5
    • 1
    • LPDDR5
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • 8 GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Stereo Speakers
    • 720p
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Dual Far-Field Studio Microphones
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • Intel Iris Xe
    • Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
    • 4.2 Ghz
    • 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 2
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • 128 GB
    Microsoft Surface Pro 9