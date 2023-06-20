10 smartphones you can buy under 20,000

Looking for phones under 20,000? Don't worry, we got you covered

Realme 9i

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor, the Realme 9i boasts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It provides 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, available at a price of Rs. 14,100.

POCO M4 Pro 5G

Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, the POCO M4 Pro 5G sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at Rs. 15,999.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor and features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at Rs. 18,499.

Vivo T1 5G

Running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, the Vivo T1 5G showcases a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It provides 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, available at a price of Rs. 19,999.

Moto G72 5G

The Moto G72 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and features a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at Rs. 16,999.

Infinix Note 11 Pro 5G

With the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, the Infinix Note 11 Pro 5G boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It provides 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, available at a price of Rs. 15,499.

Tecno Pova 5G

The Tecno Pova 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor and features a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at Rs. 15,499.

Realme Narzo 50 5G

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, the Realme Narzo 50 5G features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It provides 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, available at a price of Rs. 14,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and showcases a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, priced at Rs. 14,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

This phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and features a 6.59-inch IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at Rs.19,999.

