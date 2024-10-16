 Apple to offer 12GB RAM in future iPhones including iPhone 17 Pro Max- Report | Mobile

Apple to offer 12GB RAM in future iPhones including iPhone 17 Pro Max- Report

Apple to bring 12GB RAM with iPhone 17 Pro Max and later iPhone models. The company is also speculated to bring 2nm A20 processor, know what’s coming. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Oct 16 2024, 16:06 IST
Apple to offer 12GB RAM in future iPhones including iPhone 17 Pro Max- Report
Future iPhone to get 12GB RAM for greater performance efficiency. ( HT Tech)

Over the past few years, we have seen Apple offering 6GB or 8GB RAM for its flagship series iPhones. While it has always been part of the conversation, Apple is finally expected to change this trend for future iPhones including the iPhone 17 series. A new report has come forward showcasing Apple's plans for offering 12GB RAM. Now, as rumours about next year's iPhone 17 series come forward, the clearer it gets about what is expected to be announced next year.

Future iPhones to get 12GB RAM

In an early leak, Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo highlighted that the next year's iPhone 17 Pro Max model may debut with 12GB, making it the first time where any Apple iPhone would get an upgraded RAM. Now, a tipster who goes by the name Mobile Phone Chip Expert shared a post on Weibo claiming that one of the iPhone 18 models is expected to get 12GB RAM along with a more powerful chip.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch soon: Why it may be a big push for Apple Intelligence

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The post highlighted that Apple may bring a 2nm A20 processor alongside a new packaging method. “APTS has been changed from the original InFo to the WMCM packaging method,” said the tipster. However, this will not be announced until the launch of iPhone 18 which will likely take place in 2026. Additionally, TMSC, the chip manufacturer for Apple has also been working on developing a multi-chip module (MCM) by 2026 which will allow the use of multiple smaller chips instead of separate CPU, GPU, and RAM chips. 

If the rumour is true, then it would be one of the biggest leaps for Apple as well as for the chip-making industry. Now, for next-generation iPhones, we may get greater upgrades in terms of performance as well as storage. Therefore, if you are planning to buy any of the iPhone 16 models, then you may want to consider waiting for the iPhone 17 series or the iPhone 18 to get a worthy upgrade. However, to know what Apple has planned, then we have to for another year or two to witness the new chip-making evolution.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 16:06 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile Apple to offer 12GB RAM in future iPhones including iPhone 17 Pro Max- Report
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

keep up with tech

