Bring Google Pixel 6a home for just 4749 today; price drops from 43999

Google Pixel 6a can be yours for under Rs. 5000 today. All you need to do is avail the offers being offered on the phone on Flipkart. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 27 2023, 10:23 IST
Google Pixel 6a is available on Flipkart for under Rs. 5000. Here is how. (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 6a, which is one of the most feature rich smartphones, can be yours for under Rs. 5000 today. Surprised? The device is available with tempting offers on Flipkart. With the help of the discount and exchange offer the price of the Google Pixel 6a can come down to mere Rs. 4749 from its retail price of Rs. 43999. This means that you can grab a feature rich premium phone at a very cheap rate. Check the Google Pixel 6a price drop details on Flipkart here.

Google Pixel 6a price drops to under Rs. 5000 on Flipkart

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Google Pixel 6a can be availed for Rs. 4749 today on Flipkart. Here is what you need to do. The ecommerce platform is offering an initial discount of 27 percent on the device. After the discount, the price of the phone has come down to Rs. 31999 from Rs. 43999. If you buy or order the phone on Flipkart without opting for any other offer, you will have to pay the discounted rate. While, if you want to bring the price of the phone further down, you will have to avail the exchange and bank offers.

If you have an older smartphone in good working condition, you can use it to get further reduction in the price of the Google Pixel 6a. On exchange you can get up to Rs. 27250 off on the discounted rate of the phone. Therefore, with the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Pixel 6a can come down to under Rs. 5000 that is Rs. 4749.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

There are three bank offers which can be availed too. The bank offers include- 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions, up to Rs. 1000, on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; and Rs. 1000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions.

B0B3PQPNKS

It can be known that the Pixel 6a runs on Google Tensor Processor, gets a 6.14 inch full HD+ display, dual camera setup, and more. The phone offers great camera performance and overall user experience. In order to avail the Google Pixel 6a at discounted rate, all you need to do is visit Flipkart, select the device, opt for the exchange offer if you want, and proceed to make payment. Bank offers can be applied at the time of making payment.

First Published Date: 27 Apr, 09:46 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets