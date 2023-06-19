Flipkart offers this exciting deal on Samsung Galaxy M33; get Rs. 9,000 off

Looking for smartphone discounts? Look no further! We have scoured the internet to find the best deals on truly great smartphones that will give you exceptional value for your money and years of service. Topping our list is the Samsung Galaxy M33.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 is perfect for avid binge-watchers, as it boasts a large 6.6-inch LCD display, ideal for enjoying your favorite shows and maximizing battery life. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs. 24,999, but we have discovered an incredible deal on Flipkart, allowing you to purchase it at a 36% discount.

Here are the details of the Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut on Flipkart:

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The Samsung Galaxy M33, a mid-range smartphone, is typically sold for Rs. 24,999 on Amazon. However, for a limited time, Flipkart is offering a flat 36% discount on the 6GB + 128GB variant of the phone. This discount amounts to a staggering Rs. 9,000 off the original price, bringing the cost down to just Rs. 15,864. This deal does not require any exchange offers or bank promotions; you can simply purchase the smartphone at this reduced price.

Additionally, Flipkart provides the following bank offers:

HDFC debit card with EMI transactions: Flat Rs. 3,000 off.

HDFC Debit card with EMI transactions: Rs. 1,250 off.

Flipkart Axis Bank card: 5% discount.

Now, let's take a look at the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M33:

Display: 6.6 inches.

Processor: Exynos 1280.

Rear Camera: 50MP main, 5MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth.

Front Camera: 8MP.

Battery: 6,000mAh.

With its impressive features and the fantastic discount offered on Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy M33 is an excellent choice for those seeking a budget-friendly smartphone without compromising on quality. Don't miss out on this amazing deal!