Flipkart offers this exciting deal on Samsung Galaxy M33; get Rs. 9,000 off

Grab Samsung Galaxy M33 with a marvellous 36% discount!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 19 2023, 16:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Don't miss out on amazing offers on Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Don't miss out on amazing offers on Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (HT Tech)

Looking for smartphone discounts? Look no further! We have scoured the internet to find the best deals on truly great smartphones that will give you exceptional value for your money and years of service. Topping our list is the Samsung Galaxy M33.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 is perfect for avid binge-watchers, as it boasts a large 6.6-inch LCD display, ideal for enjoying your favorite shows and maximizing battery life. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs. 24,999, but we have discovered an incredible deal on Flipkart, allowing you to purchase it at a 36% discount.

Here are the details of the Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut on Flipkart:

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Samsung Galaxy M33, a mid-range smartphone, is typically sold for Rs. 24,999 on Amazon. However, for a limited time, Flipkart is offering a flat 36% discount on the 6GB + 128GB variant of the phone. This discount amounts to a staggering Rs. 9,000 off the original price, bringing the cost down to just Rs. 15,864. This deal does not require any exchange offers or bank promotions; you can simply purchase the smartphone at this reduced price.

Additionally, Flipkart provides the following bank offers:

HDFC debit card with EMI transactions: Flat Rs. 3,000 off.

HDFC Debit card with EMI transactions: Rs. 1,250 off.

Flipkart Axis Bank card: 5% discount.

Now, let's take a look at the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M33:

Display: 6.6 inches.

Processor: Exynos 1280.

Rear Camera: 50MP main, 5MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth.

Front Camera: 8MP.

Battery: 6,000mAh.

With its impressive features and the fantastic discount offered on Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy M33 is an excellent choice for those seeking a budget-friendly smartphone without compromising on quality. Don't miss out on this amazing deal!

B0B14MR9L1-1

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Jun, 16:25 IST
Home Mobile Flipkart offers this exciting deal on Samsung Galaxy M33; get Rs. 9,000 off
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen
Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets