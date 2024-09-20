iPhone 16 series is finally available in India, and die-hard Apple fans have lined up in large numbers to get their hands on the latest devices at Apple's official stores, namely, Apple Saket in New Delhi, and Apple BKC in Mumbai. ANI reported that some fans have been standing in the queue for as long as 21 hours in front of the Apple BKC store and have even travelled from other cities, like Ahmedabad, just to be the first to get the latest iPhone 16 devices.

That said, today, 20th September, all four new iPhone 16 models—the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus—are available for sale. However, based on reports and videos, the iPhone 16 Pro models seem to be the most popular, with many preferring the new hero colour—Desert Titanium.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Apple begins its iPhone 16 series sale in India; a large number of people throng the company's store in Mumbai's BKC pic.twitter.com/5s049OUNbt — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2024

iPhone 16 Craze Grips India: See Visuals

Last year saw the opening of the first Apple Store in India, and the excitement was immense. Now, for the iPhone 16 series, it seems the craze has continued, with people equally enthusiastic.

ANI reported that a customer, Ujjwal Shah, had been standing for 21 hours in front of Apple BKC. Ujjwal said, “I have been standing in the queue for the last 21 hours. I have been here since 11 AM yesterday and I will be the first one to enter the store today at 8 AM. I am very excited today...The atmosphere in Mumbai for this phone is absolutely new...Last year, I stood in the queue for 17 hours.”

#WATCH | Long queues seen outside the Apple store in Delhi's Saket



Apple started its iPhone 16 series sale in India today. pic.twitter.com/hBboHFic9o — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Apple Saket has also seen large queues, with lines extending outside the Select City Walk Mall, where the Apple Saket store is located. Based on user responses, people are most excited about the Pro models, which is a trend in the Indian market.

Queue at Apple Saket Delhi 💀



Ye log 1.5L kharch krne k liye khade h itni excitement leke 😂 pic.twitter.com/PAMnHLX13Y — ᴛʀᴏʟʟɪɴɢ ɪꜱ ᴀɴ ᴀʀᴛ (@Trolling_isart) September 20, 2024

You May Not Be Able To Buy iPhone 16 Pro At Launch Owing To Huge Demand

We reported earlier that delivery and pickup dates for the iPhone models have been pushed to October. If you are placing a new order or planning to walk into an Apple Store to get yours—especially the iPhone 16 Pro models—this may not be possible. As of today, Apple India shows a delivery date of 13th October - 18th October, highlighting the high demand for the Pro devices.

