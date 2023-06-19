23% discount now available on Samsung Galaxy A23 5G; know how much you need to pay

Amazon is offering a very exciting deal on Samsung Galaxy A23 5G.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 19 2023, 01:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy A23
Samsung Galaxy A23
The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is currently available at a discounted price on Amazon. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, originally priced at Rs. 30,990, can now be purchased for Rs. 23,999, representing a discount of 23 percent. To further reduce the cost of the device, you can take advantage of exchange and bank offers. By exchanging your old smartphone in good working condition, you can receive up to Rs. 22,250 off on the phone.

In addition to the exchange offer, three bank offers are available for the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. HDFC Credit card holders can avail a discount of Rs. 3,250 with EMI, while HDFC debit card holders with EMI can enjoy a discount of Rs. 1,250. Furthermore, HSBC Debit and Credit Card users can avail a discount of Rs. 250.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G boasts an edge-to-edge 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and fluid screen transitions. It is equipped with a powerful 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The phone features a 50MP quad rear camera setup, including ultra-wide, depth, and macro lenses.

First Published Date: 19 Jun, 01:33 IST

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets