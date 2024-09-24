 4 best smartphone deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion sales: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 and more | Mobile News

4 best smartphone deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion sales: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 and more

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival are back, bringing a slew of new smartphone deals. Read on to discover four of the best deals this year.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 24 2024, 16:33 IST
iPhone 16 Pro, iphone 15 pro, samsung s23 ultra
iPhone 15 Pro could end up being a value for money deal at 89,999. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

Products included in this article

43% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G AI Smartphone (Cream, 12GB, 256GB Storage)
(1,411)
₹84,999 ₹149,999
Buy now 25% OFF
Xiaomi 14 (Black, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage) | 50MP Leica Professional Optics | 120 Hz 1.5K LTPO AMOLED | SD 8 Gen 3 Hyper OS
(239)
₹59,999 ₹79,999
Buy now

Both Amazon and Flipkart are back with their respective festive season sales in India, namely, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. As in most years, there are plenty of smartphone deals that buyers can look forward to, with prices slashed to an all-time low. Here, let us have a look at four smartphone deals that you should look forward to on both Amazon and Flipkart. Read on.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G AI Smartphone (Cream, 12GB, 256GB Storage) 4.5/5 ₹ 84,999
Xiaomi 14 (Black, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage) | 50MP Leica Professional Optics | 120 Hz 1.5K LTPO AMOLED | SD 8 Gen 3 Hyper OS 4.2/5 ₹ 59,999
B0BRSLH4B5-1

Also Read: You can't see me! Meta AI bot in WhatsApp, Instagram to sound like John Cena in upcoming update

Xiaomi 14 for 47,999 - Amazon

This is again an Amazon deal, and you can get this price by applying the 7,000 discount coupon and coupling that with card offers to get the smartphone for an effective price of 47,999. You get the latest Qualcomm flagship SoC—the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB RAM and a whopping 512GB storage. Plus, you are also covered on the optics front with a reliable Leica-tuned camera system that comes with a 50MP wide, 50MP ultrawide and 50MP 3.2x telephoto lens. You can't go wrong with this one.

B0CW3JRLH1-2

Google Pixel 8 for 32,000 - Flipkart

If there is any deal that you should chase if you want a great camera experience under 40,000, it is the Pixel 8 around 32,000 on Flipkart. This could be a good option for anyone who is looking for an easy-to-use device, with decent battery life, best haptics, and long-lasting software support. Yes, there are minor issues that Jio users may face with cellular reception, but over time, these reports have diminished.

Also Read: iPhone 15 Pro price drops ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

iPhone 15 Pro for 89,999 - Flipkart

iPhone 16 Pro has just launched, but that doesn't mean that the iPhone 15 Pro is outdated. In fact, the devices are almost similar barring minor differences, and some upgrades like the Camera Control may not even make sense for some of you. Plus, you will still be getting all the Apple AI features that the new iPhone 16 series gets, and the device is built similarly with the same titanium build, and even looks the same. In fact, if you get it for 89,999, we'd recommend this over the iPhone 16 Plus for the presence of a telephoto lens, titanium build, and other Pro features like ProRes LOG and Apple ProRAW photo capture.Read:

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Sep, 16:33 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 launch likely in march: know why it may be first of its kind iphone se 4 launch: worth the wait or should you buy iphone 15 in flipkart's big billion days sale? samsung galaxy s25 ultra tipped to outshine iphone 16 pro in key design feature - details here oneplus 13 launching soon, ram and storage details leaked - here’s what we know iphone 16 sale: how to track your pre-order, know if it’s shipped or you still have to wait iphone 15 for free in amazon great indian festival sale 2024: check details here vivo t3 ultra review: an all-rounder mid-ranger smartphone think online deals are dead? i got a xiaomi 14 for 36,000 and swapped it for pixel 9 pro xl motorola razr 50 vs razr 50 ultra: which foldable smartphone you should buy iphone 16 is now being made in this country too, joins india and china: report
Home Mobile Mobile News 4 best smartphone deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion sales: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 set to launch in 2025: What prices can gamers expect for different editions?

GTA 6 set to launch in 2025: What prices can gamers expect for different editions?
PlayStation State of Play september 2024

Sony PlayStation State of Play (September 2024) announced: How to watch, timings, and what to expect
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: Know about Diwali Special Discount Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: Know about Diwali Special Discount Event
Red Dead Redemption 2 players uncover surprising new fast travel method after years of exploration

Red Dead Redemption 2 players uncover surprising new fast travel method after years of exploration
GTA 6

GTA 6 rumoured to bring back classic basketball feature last seen in GTA San Andreas 20 years ago- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Samsung Galaxy S22

iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6a to Galaxy S21 FE, check top 5 phone deals; Flipkart sale ENDS today
best laptop under rs 60000

10 Best laptop under 60000: Lenovo Vs Asus
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets