Both Amazon and Flipkart are back with their respective festive season sales in India, namely, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. As in most years, there are plenty of smartphone deals that buyers can look forward to, with prices slashed to an all-time low. Here, let us have a look at four smartphone deals that you should look forward to on both Amazon and Flipkart. Read on.

Xiaomi 14 for ₹ 47,999 - Amazon

This is again an Amazon deal, and you can get this price by applying the ₹7,000 discount coupon and coupling that with card offers to get the smartphone for an effective price of ₹47,999. You get the latest Qualcomm flagship SoC—the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB RAM and a whopping 512GB storage. Plus, you are also covered on the optics front with a reliable Leica-tuned camera system that comes with a 50MP wide, 50MP ultrawide and 50MP 3.2x telephoto lens. You can't go wrong with this one.

Google Pixel 8 for ₹ 32,000 - Flipkart

If there is any deal that you should chase if you want a great camera experience under ₹40,000, it is the Pixel 8 around ₹32,000 on Flipkart. This could be a good option for anyone who is looking for an easy-to-use device, with decent battery life, best haptics, and long-lasting software support. Yes, there are minor issues that Jio users may face with cellular reception, but over time, these reports have diminished.

iPhone 15 Pro for ₹ 89,999 - Flipkart

iPhone 15 Pro has just launched, but that doesn't mean that the iPhone 15 Pro is outdated. In fact, the devices are almost similar barring minor differences, and some upgrades like the Camera Control may not even make sense for some of you. Plus, you will still be getting all the Apple AI features that the new iPhone 16 series gets, and the device is built similarly with the same titanium build, and even looks the same. In fact, if you get it for ₹89,999, we'd recommend this over the iPhone 16 Plus for the presence of a telephoto lens, titanium build, and other Pro features like ProRes LOG and Apple ProRAW photo capture.