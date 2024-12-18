5 best camera mobile phones launched in 2024: Pixel 9 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro, Oppo Find X8 Pro…

2024 has been a year of refinement in the smartphone industry. Brands focused on delivering iterative updates over their previous models rather than overhauling designs, but one thing remained consistent—an emphasis on excellent cameras. Many devices, including the value flagship segment, saw significant improvements in optics. Here, let us tell you about five of the best camera-centric smartphones launched in 2024. Read on.

1. Google Pixel 9 Pro

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are among the best options if you're seeking a photo-centric smartphone. While their video capabilities are impressive—thanks to the ability to shoot using the Video Boost feature, which improves sharpness, clarity, and reduces noise in low light—the real magic lies in their photography.

The 48MP telephoto lens with 5x zoom captures sharp images even at extended focal lengths like 10x and 15x. Additionally, the 48 MP ultra-wide lens delivers some of the sharpest and widest images in the flagship space.

he 50MP wide camera, with its large sensor size, is big enough to create a natural bokeh or background blur when clicking nearby subjects. Also, the highlight roll-off is some of the best we have seen in any phone launched this year, making the Pixel 9 Pro one of the best for capturing photos that look natural and lifelike.

And if you're using the phone to click RAW images, you'll be happy to report that the images behave quite well in editing software like Lightroom and don't have that digital flair. Also, it's worth noting there's a slew of AI features you can experiment with once you're done clicking a photo.

2. iPhone 16 Pro

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still the undisputed kings of video shooting when it comes to smartphones. This year, Apple only extended its lead further with the launch of features like 4K 120 FPS video in ProRes Log. This allows for buttery smooth videos, even at 4K resolution, and makes it possible to record higher-than-usual slow motion, which wasn't previously possible on older iPhones.

Apart from the video features, Apple has also improved the ultra-wide lens, which is now a 48MP shooter. The ultra-wide lens captures some of the sharpest ultra-wide images, in line with the Pixel 9 Pro, and performs better in low light. It's just a better experience overall. In fact, the macro images are also much improved, thanks to this lens.

Also, one major addition is the inclusion of Photographic Styles. The Photographic Styles make it easy for users to bake in a predefined look, which they can tweak beforehand. This makes the iPhone 16 Pro one of the most flexible phones on the market. Think of Fujifilm's colour simulation—except, while not as in-depth, it offers a unique look to images.

3. Vivo X200 Pro

The Vivo X200 Pro is undoubtedly one of the best camera-centric devices to have come to India this year. It features a triple-camera setup consisting of Zeiss-powered lenses, including a 200MP Zeiss telephoto camera, which is 85 mm equivalent focal length; a 50 MP main wide Zeiss camera, which is 23 mm equivalent; and a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, which is 15 mm equivalent and comes with autofocus.

This camera system is brimming with features, including telephoto hyper-zoom, telephoto macro, telephoto portraits, and, of course, night mode. It's also big on video features, including 4K 60 FPS HDR, Dolby Vision, cinematic portrait video, and even 120 FPS slow motion.

Plus, there are various modes, including black-and-white textured colour. You also have support for Zeiss-style portraits, including Biotar-style bokeh, Sonnar-style bokeh, and Planar-style bokeh. All in all, if you are looking for a phone to nail portraits, the Vivo X200 Pro is arguably the best phone for this.

4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra wins big when it comes to versatility. It features a quad-camera setup that consists of a 200MP main camera, a 50MP 5x telephoto camera, a 50MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 0.5x ultra-wide camera.

This is a major win for users who specifically shoot between 1x and 5x but don't want to rely on digital zoom. The 3x lens comes in quite handy as a good middle ground between 1x and 5x zoom, something that is missing on phones like the iPhone 16 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro.

Additionally, you have advanced features like 4K 120 FPS video, just like the iPhone 16 Pro, and the overall quality you can extract from the S24 Ultra is great. While Samsung could improve its colour science, the versatility and reliability of this camera system make it one of the best camera smartphones.

5. Oppo Find X8 Pro

Like Vivo, Oppo has partnered with an imaging expert—Hasselblad. The Find X8 Pro features a quad-camera system with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50 MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP 6x telephoto lens.

This camera system excels in capturing portraits and includes several AI features, such as telescope zoom, AI blur remover, AI reflection remover, and AI studio.

Overall, this is a reliable shooter, and it's versatile too. Just like the S24 Ultra, you won't go wrong with the Oppo Find X8 Pro if you're in the market for a camera-focused smartphone.

