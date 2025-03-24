5 Google Pixel AI features that will make you rethink your smartphone experience right now

Google Pixel phones are packed with innovative AI features that make everyday tasks easier. Here are five standout tools you should start using today.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 24 2025, 11:30 IST
Google has been integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its Pixel phones for several years, which aims to transform the overall smartphone experience. With each new iteration, more AI tools have become available, some of which stand out for their usefulness. The Pixel 9 series, for example, brought in even more AI features, making it easier to handle everyday tasks and enhance the user experience. While the sheer number of features can be overwhelming, certain tools are worth exploring. Here are five standout AI features that users should make the most of.

The Magic Eraser, first introduced with the Pixel 6 series, allows you to remove unwanted objects from photos after the fact. Whether it's a photobomber or an unexpected object, you can clean up your shots with ease. Over time, Magic Eraser has evolved into a more comprehensive tool, now known as the Magic Editor. This upgraded version doesn't just remove objects; it also fills in the gaps with AI-generated content and can reposition subjects in the image. Additionally, features like Auto Frame and Stylized Effects offer even more customisation options. If you haven't explored the full potential of Magic Editor yet, now is the time to start.

2. AI-Generated Wallpapers: Create Custom Backgrounds

Personalising your phone with a unique wallpaper is a great way to express yourself, but finding the right one can be a time-consuming process. Google's AI-powered wallpaper generator, available on Pixel phones, simplifies this by offering a variety of designs that suit your preferences. You can generate wallpapers by heading to Settings, selecting Wallpaper & Style, and tapping on AI wallpaper. Options like terrain, textures, and abstract designs are available, and you can even choose to have the AI randomly generate new designs until you find one you like.

3. Add Me: Ensure Everyone is in the Group Photo

Taking group photos can be tricky when someone has to step out to take the picture or ask a stranger to help. Google Pixel's Add Me feature eliminates this hassle. By taking two photos - one with the group and one with just the photographer - Add Me uses AI to combine both images, ensuring that no one is left out of the final shot. The feature overlays the group members from the first photo onto the second, making it easy to align everything perfectly.

4. Hold for Me: Skip the Long Wait on Calls

Anyone who has ever been stuck on a call with a customer service agent knows the frustration of waiting on hold. Google's Hold for Me feature uses AI to listen for when a human picks up, notifying you when it's time to jump back into the conversation. This feature works automatically whenever you're put on hold, saving you from the mind-numbing wait. To activate it, go to the Phone app's settings and enable "Hold for Me" under Call Assist.

5. AI Weather Report: Quick and Helpful Forecasts

The AI Weather Report in the Weather app simplifies checking the weather by providing a concise summary of what to expect. Instead of sifting through long forecasts, you'll receive bite-sized reports like “Clear skies tonight, but expect a hot day tomorrow with strong sunshine.” It's a fast and efficient way to plan your day, helping you get just the information you need without delving into detailed data.

With these AI features, Google Pixel phones offer a smarter, more convenient way to handle everyday tasks, making them more efficient and enjoyable to use. If you own a Pixel device, take advantage of these tools to make your phone even smarter.

