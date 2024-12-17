5 Smart reasons to skip expensive phones and opt for high-value mid-range alternatives

Thinking about buying an expensive phone? Before you spend that much, here are five reasons why opting for a more affordable model might be a smarter choice.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Dec 17 2024, 14:00 IST
Realme GT 7 Pro vs Realme GT 6: It is worth the upgrade?
premium smartphones vs mid range phones
1/6 Design: The Realme GT 6 and Realme GT 7 Pro have a very different design along with price ranges. The Realme GT 7 was launched in the flagship segment with a Mars-inspired design and aluminium frame. Whereas, the Realme GT 6 comes with a dual-tone glass panel which has a glossy design with an IP65 rating. On the other hand, the GT 7 Pro has an IP69 rating. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
premium smartphones vs mid range phones
2/6 Display: The Realme GT 7 Pro features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6500nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Realme GT 6 features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED dual-curved display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6000nits peak brightness, both offering promising viewing experiences.  (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
premium smartphones vs mid range phones
3/6 Camera: The Realme GT 7 Pro comes with a triple camera setup that features a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP lens with 3x optical zoom. On the other hand, the Realme GT 6 features a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. (Ijaj Khan/HT Tech)
premium smartphones vs mid range phones
4/6 Performance: The Realme GT 7 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with an Adreno 830 GPU. It also offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. On the other hand, the Realme GT 6 is equipped with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with Adreno 735 GPU and up to 16GB RAM.  (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
premium smartphones vs mid range phones
5/6 Battery: The Realme GT 7 Pro is backed by a 5,800mAh and the Realme GT 6 comes with a 5500mAh battery. Both devices support 120W fast wired charging.  (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
premium smartphones vs mid range phones
6/6 Price:  There is a huge price gap between the two GT series smartphones, the Realme GT 7 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs.59999 for 12GB+256GB, whereas, the Realme GT 6 comes at a price of Rs.37999 for 8GB+256GB storage variant.  (Realme )
premium smartphones vs mid range phones
icon View all Images
Premium smartphones are costly, but do you really need those features? Here's why mid-range phones are smarter. (Pexels)

Smartphones are becoming increasingly expensive, with flagship models from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google now costing over Rs. 1 lakh. At such a high price, you'd expect top-of-the-line features and unparalleled durability. However, the reality is that most people don't need those features, and the premium cost rarely justifies the value. If you're contemplating spending so much on a smartphone, it's worth asking yourself if it's truly necessary. Here are five reasons why you might want to think twice before splurging on a high-end phone.

1. Flagship features often aren't necessary

Premium phones come with impressive specs: the latest processors, massive RAM, and high-refresh-rate displays. These features sound great but don't offer much value for everyday use. If you mainly use your phone for social media, browsing, or streaming, you won't notice much difference between a premium device and a mid-range one. Modern mid-tier phones already offer solid performance, with smooth displays and capable processors, at a fraction of the price. For example, phones like the Samsung Galaxy A series or Google Pixel 8a offer great displays, strong cameras, and reliable performance at a much lower price. Unless you're into intensive gaming or video editing, premium specs are overkill.

Also read: Realme 14 Pro global launch set for December 19- Here's everything you need to know

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. Camera upgrades are often overstated

While premium smartphones often boast advanced camera systems with multiple lenses and sophisticated software, the actual improvements are minimal for most users. Flagship models excel in niche areas such as low-light performance and optical zoom, but for everyday users, these differences are often unnoticeable. Mid-range phones like the Google Pixel 8a or Vivo V40 Pro capture sharp, colorful images and perform well even in low light, without the hefty price tag. For casual photography, spending more on a flagship is not worth the marginal camera improvements.

Also read: Oppo A5 Pro to launch on December 24, key specs and features leaked online- All details

3. Premium designs aren't always practical

Flagship phones often feature high-end materials like glass backs and stainless steel frames, making them look sleek. However, these materials come with drawbacks, such as increased fragility. Glass-backed phones are prone to breaking upon impact, and repairs can be expensive. Mid-range phones, with their plastic builds, are more durable in real-world situations. They can withstand drops better, and replacement parts are more affordable. While a premium phone might feel luxurious, it doesn't always hold up better in daily use.

Also read: Lava Blaze Duo 5G with secondary display, MediaTek dimensity 7025 launched in India: Check specs, price and more

4. Battery life might not be better

Despite their high price tags, flagship phones don't always offer better battery life. High-resolution displays and powerful processors can drain the battery faster, despite features like fast charging. In contrast, mid-range phones often balance performance with efficient power usage, providing all-day battery life without sacrificing too much on display or performance. Phones like the Samsung Galaxy A56 and OnePlus Nord series offer longer battery endurance than some premium devices.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro: After a month with the iPhone 16 Pro, here's what I'd like to see next

5. Mid-range phones are more capable than ever

The biggest reason to avoid a pricey flagship is the growing capability of mid-range phones. Today's mid-tier devices offer fast performance, strong cameras, and extended software support at a much lower cost. For example, Google Pixel 8a offers a flagship-level software experience, a great camera, and smooth performance for around Rs.35k. With options like these, spending over Rs. 80,000 on a premium phone doesn't make financial sense. Mid-range phones now provide all the essential features - and more - at a fraction of the price.

First Published Date: 17 Dec, 14:00 IST
