5G smartphones under 20000: Realme 10 Pro, Redmi Note 12, iQOO Z6, more

From Realme 10 Pro, Redmi Note 12 to iQOO Z6, check the best 5G smartphones under Rs. 20000.

With 5G services now available in India, everyone would like to have one as it brings the fastest Internet along with it. If your smartphone lacks 5G support, then it is time to upgrade to a new smartphone. And thanks to the latest launches in the budget segment, you don't have to pay a premium price to get a 5G smartphone. If you are having a budget of around Rs. 20000, then here are some of the best 5G smartphones that you can buy now. Have a quick look here.

5G smartphones under 20000

Realme 10 Pro 5G: The latest addition to the 10 Pro series, featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display is the best option. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and houses a massive 5000mAh battery. Buy it for Rs. 18999 on Amazon.

B0BQ6RQ1DC

Redmi Note 12 5G: Redmi Note 12 5G can be your go-to option if you are a Redmi fan! The Redmi Note 12 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. On top of it, the Note 12 5G offers an 8MP Ultra-Wide camera. Buy it for Rs. 17999 on Amazon.

B0BQ3PJJDQ

iQOO Z6 5G: It is another smart option which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Chipset and features a 6.58-inch FHD+ 120Hz display. For camera lovers, there is a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera. Buy it now for Rs. 16999 on Amazon.

B07WGMMQGP

Motorola G62 5G: Priced at Rs. 14999, the Moto G62 brings a clean stock Android experience with long 5000mAh battery life. Interestingly, it features 12 5G bands for smooth connectivity. Apart from these, Octa-core Snapdragon 695 chipset, and a triple camera setup of a 50MP primary lens.

B0BNKJYHTQ

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G: Priced at Rs. 16900 on Flipkart, it draws the power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 6GB RAM. You get an excellent triple camera system with a 50MP primary camera and 5000mAh battery.