    5G smartphones under 20000: Realme 10 Pro, Redmi Note 12, iQOO Z6, more

    From Realme 10 Pro, Redmi Note 12 to iQOO Z6, check the best 5G smartphones under Rs. 20000.
    By: HT TECH
    Jan 24 2023, 10:30 IST
    Redmi Note 12 Pro: Price, camera, battery, chip and more
    image caption
    1/5 The Redmi Note 12 Pro is the middle variant in the Redmi Note 12 Series. Although the design is mostly the same as other smartphones in the series, there are a couple of minor design changes which set it apart from the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G such as flat sides.  (Xiaomi)
    image caption
    2/5 The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is also capable of adaptive refresh rates with support for 30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz. It supports all the industry standard features such as support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ with a pixel density of 394 ppi and a peak brightness of 900 nits.  (Xiaomi)
    image caption
    3/5 The primary camera of the Redmi Note 12 Pro is a downgrade from the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G as it does not have the 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HPX sensor, and instead features a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS. The other cameras in the triple camera setup include 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera. The front camera has a 16MP sensor for selfies.  (Xiaomi)
    image caption
    4/5 The Redmi Note 12 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS2.2 Storage. In terms of battery, the Redmi Note 12 Pro has a 5000mAh battery capacity and you only get the 67W wired fast charging.  (Xiaomi)
    Redmi Note 12 Pro
    5/5 The Redmi Note 12 Pro price starts at Rs. 24999 for the base variant with 6GB/128GB, Rs. 26999 for the top variant with 8GB/128GB, and Rs. 27999 for the variant with 8GB/256GB. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail a discount of Rs. 3000 on this one, or an exchange bonus of Rs. 3000 on older devices. There is an additional Rs. 1000 off on exchanging existing Mi or Redmi smartphones.  (Xiaomi)
    Redmi Note 12 Pro
    View all Images
    Looking for a good 5G smartphone under 15000? Check out Realme 10 Pro, Redmi Note 12, iQOO Z6, and more here. (HT Tech)

    With 5G services now available in India, everyone would like to have one as it brings the fastest Internet along with it. If your smartphone lacks 5G support, then it is time to upgrade to a new smartphone. And thanks to the latest launches in the budget segment, you don't have to pay a premium price to get a 5G smartphone. If you are having a budget of around Rs. 20000, then here are some of the best 5G smartphones that you can buy now. Have a quick look here.

    5G smartphones under 20000

    • Realme 10 Pro 5G: The latest addition to the 10 Pro series, featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display is the best option. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and houses a massive 5000mAh battery. Buy it for Rs. 18999 on Amazon.
    B0BQ6RQ1DC
    • Redmi Note 12 5G: Redmi Note 12 5G can be your go-to option if you are a Redmi fan! The Redmi Note 12 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. On top of it, the Note 12 5G offers an 8MP Ultra-Wide camera. Buy it for Rs. 17999 on Amazon.
    B0BQ3PJJDQ
    • iQOO Z6 5G: It is another smart option which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Chipset and features a 6.58-inch FHD+ 120Hz display. For camera lovers, there is a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera. Buy it now for Rs. 16999 on Amazon.
    B07WGMMQGP
    • Motorola G62 5G: Priced at Rs. 14999, the Moto G62 brings a clean stock Android experience with long 5000mAh battery life. Interestingly, it features 12 5G bands for smooth connectivity. Apart from these, Octa-core Snapdragon 695 chipset, and a triple camera setup of a 50MP primary lens.
    B0BNKJYHTQ
    • Samsung Galaxy F23 5G: Priced at Rs. 16900 on Flipkart, it draws the power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 6GB RAM. You get an excellent triple camera system with a 50MP primary camera and 5000mAh battery.
    B0BFX4JD4P

    24 Jan, 10:20 IST
