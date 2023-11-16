After BMW, GM car users report wireless charging problems in iPhone 15 after iOS 17.1 update

Earlier BMW drivers reported the iPhone 15 wireless charging problems, which affected the NFC features. Later, Apple found out the bug and last week it released the iOS 17.1.1 update which fixed the problem. Now, a new problem has been identified with iPhone 15 wireless charging which has been reported by GM car users after installing the newest iOS update. Several users have reported the issue on online platforms. Check what problems the GM car users are facing.

iPhone 15 wireless charging in GM cars

According to a 9To5Mac report, GM car drivers are reporting wireless charging problems with iPhone 15. The users said they are unable to charge their iPhones through wireless means in their cars after updating to the iOS 17.1 version. Several users have also conveyed the issue through Apple and GM forums. BMW drivers also faced the same issue but it was fixed in a later update, however, for GM drivers, the iPhone 15 NFC feature is working fine.

For now, the severity of the issue is not clear and only a few GM models such as Bolts, Silverados, Sierras, and other drivers have shared their concerns over iPhone 15 wireless charging on platforms such as Reddit, Apple and GM forums. Some GM drivers also said that they have talked about the issue to Apple, but they have asked them to raise a complaint to General Motors. However, Wireless charging was working fine in the GM cars till the iOS 17.1 update, therefore, it is speculated that the problem has arrived with the update.

Wireless Charging has been useful in various cases as users often forget to charge their devices for several reasons and keeping the technology in the car for convenience makes things easier especially when you are in a rush.

If the charging problem has something to do with the software, Apple will likely roll out the solution at the earliest, just like it did with BMW.

