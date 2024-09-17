 After Huawei Mate XT, Samsung gears up for rollable and tri-fold smartphones | Mobile News

After Huawei Mate XT, Samsung gears up for rollable and tri-fold smartphones

Samsung is expected to launch a rollable phone in the second half of 2025, know what is coming next year. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 17 2024, 10:39 IST
After Huawei Mate XT, Samsung gears up for rollable and tri-fold smartphones
Samsung’s rollable and tri-fold smartphones may debut in 2025, check details. (HT Tech)

Huawei recently launched the world's first tri-fold smartphone in China which has been gaining much popularity. Now, as the foldable competition rises, Samsung reportedly starts work on rollable and tri-folding devices. However, for Samsung, a rollable and tri-fold smartphone idea is not new as the company has been conceptualising plans since 2021. Now, that the plans have fast-tracked, it is rumoured the Samsung rollable phone may debut as soon as 2025, know what the company has planned for next year's foldable. 

Also read: Repairing Huawei's triple-folding phone display costs more than buying iPhone 16 Plus

Samsung rollable and tri-fold phone

According to The Elec report, Samsung is developing a rollable smartphone which is slated to launch in 2025. This new foldable concept is rumoured to feature a 12.4-inch display which is quite massive in comparison to Huawei Mate XT 10.2-inch display, the first tri-fold smartphone. Reportedly, the massive display will have the ability to roll and squeeze into a new design, which is yet to be revealed. Alongside massive display size, the report also revealed that the Samsung rollable phone may also come with an under-display camera technology which is currently being used in Galaxy Z Fold 6's selfie camera. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: World's first triple-screen foldable phone, Huawei Mate XT launched- All details

Apart from a rollable smartphone, Samsung is also rumoured to be working on a tri-fold phone. While Huawei announced a tri-fold with Z-style folding, Samsung may launch a triple foldable smartphone that will open from inward twice. While the talks have been going around for quite some time, the reason for the delay was speculated to be Samsung's business strategy. The report quoted a Samsung executive, who said, “Samsung Electronics has gone to the extent of cutting costs to the point where it will stop producing mock-up products provided to general mobile phone stores starting this year.”

Also read: iPhone 16 Plus beats iPhone 16 Pro as pre-orders begins, sale starts on Friday

Now, we will have to wait for 2025 to know what Samsung has planned for its new concepts of foldable smartphones. The company has already laid the foundation for book-style and clamshell foldable devices, and Huawei has taken the lead for tri-fold devices. Now, it would be interesting to see how other brands catch up to the race. 

First Published Date: 17 Sep, 10:39 IST
