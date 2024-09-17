After Huawei Mate XT, Samsung gears up for rollable and tri-fold smartphones

Huawei recently launched the world's first tri-fold smartphone in China which has been gaining much popularity. Now, as the foldable competition rises, Samsung reportedly starts work on rollable and tri-folding devices. However, for Samsung, a rollable and tri-fold smartphone idea is not new as the company has been conceptualising plans since 2021. Now, that the plans have fast-tracked, it is rumoured the Samsung rollable phone may debut as soon as 2025, know what the company has planned for next year's foldable.

Samsung rollable and tri-fold phone

According to The Elec report, Samsung is developing a rollable smartphone which is slated to launch in 2025. This new foldable concept is rumoured to feature a 12.4-inch display which is quite massive in comparison to Huawei Mate XT 10.2-inch display, the first tri-fold smartphone. Reportedly, the massive display will have the ability to roll and squeeze into a new design, which is yet to be revealed. Alongside massive display size, the report also revealed that the Samsung rollable phone may also come with an under-display camera technology which is currently being used in Galaxy Z Fold 6's selfie camera.

Apart from a rollable smartphone, Samsung is also rumoured to be working on a tri-fold phone. While Huawei announced a tri-fold with Z-style folding, Samsung may launch a triple foldable smartphone that will open from inward twice. While the talks have been going around for quite some time, the reason for the delay was speculated to be Samsung's business strategy. The report quoted a Samsung executive, who said, “Samsung Electronics has gone to the extent of cutting costs to the point where it will stop producing mock-up products provided to general mobile phone stores starting this year.”

Now, we will have to wait for 2025 to know what Samsung has planned for its new concepts of foldable smartphones. The company has already laid the foundation for book-style and clamshell foldable devices, and Huawei has taken the lead for tri-fold devices. Now, it would be interesting to see how other brands catch up to the race.

