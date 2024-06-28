Reliance Jio, Airtel 5G data prices to increase from July 3: Old vs new plans compared

Jio vs Airtel 5G mobile data plans compared: Airtel 5G plan prices increased in India: Airtel, in response to Jio increasing the prices of its 5G plans, has also announced updated prices for its various plans for customers in India. The hikes on various plans, like those of rival Jio, will take effect starting July 3rd next month. These price adjustments reflect an industry-wide increase that will impact millions of users who rely on these plans for their communication needs.

Also Read: Reliance Jio 5G mobile data prices to be increased from 3 July: Existing vs new plan price compared

You may be interested in 4% OFF 4% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Vivo X100 Pro 5G Asteroid Black

Asteroid Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 7% OFF 7% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Xiaomi 14 Ultra Black

Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

Airtel New 5G Plan Prices vs Old Prices

Airtel has revised its 5G plan prices affecting both prepaid and postpaid plans. For prepaid unlimited voice plans, the price of the ₹179 plan has increased to ₹199, the ₹455 plan to ₹509, and the ₹1799 plan to ₹1999.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Daily data plans have also been adjusted: the ₹265 plan is now ₹299, the ₹299 plan is ₹349, the ₹359 plan is ₹409, the ₹399 plan is ₹449, the ₹479 plan is ₹579, the ₹549 plan is ₹649, the ₹719 plan is ₹859, the ₹839 plan is ₹979, and the ₹2999 plan is now ₹3599.

Additionally, data add-ons have been revised, with the ₹19 plan now costing ₹22, the ₹29 plan costing ₹33, and the ₹65 plan costing ₹77. In the postpaid segment, monthly tariff plans have seen adjustments too: the ₹399 plan is now ₹449, the ₹499 plan is ₹549, the ₹599 plan is ₹699, and the ₹999 plan has increased to ₹1199.

Also Read: iPhone 16 may come with a big surprise from Apple for those worried about battery life, thanks to European Union

Airtel 5G vs Jio 5G Plan Prices Comparison

Jio 5G New Prices:

For context, Jio has also increased prices by approximately 20%. The cost of Jio's unlimited voice and SMS plan with 2GB data has risen from ₹155 to ₹189. The plan offering unlimited voice, SMS, and 1GB of 5G data per day, previously priced at ₹209 for 28 days, now costs ₹249. The annual Jio unlimited plan, previously ₹2999, now costs ₹3599. The plan with unlimited voice, SMS, and 2GB of 5G data per day, previously ₹299, is now ₹349 for 28 days. Two-month plans, like the ₹533 plan with 2GB per day for 56 days, now cost ₹629. Postpaid plans have also seen increases, with the 30GB data plan now starting at ₹349 instead of ₹299. Additionally, the base plan with 1GB data has increased from ₹15 to ₹19.

Airtel 5G Vs Jio 5G

When comparing Airtel and Jio, Airtel's prepaid plans now range from ₹199 to ₹3599, whereas Jio's range from ₹189 to ₹3599. When it comes to postpaid plans, Airtel's prices range from ₹449 to ₹1199, while Jio's range from ₹349 to ₹449. Additionally, for data add-ons, Airtel's prices now range from ₹22 to ₹77, whereas Jio's range from ₹19 to ₹69.

Plan Airtel New Price Jio New Price Unlimited voice with 2GB data 199 189 Unlimited voice, 1GB data/day 299 249 Annual unlimited plan 3599 3599 2-month plan with 2GB 5G data/day 649 629 1GB data Add-On 22 19

Also Read: Your parcel contains MDMA drugs - Fake courier scam continues to trouble; 33-year-old loses ₹7.9 lakh