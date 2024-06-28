 Reliance Jio, Airtel 5G data prices to increase from July 3: Old vs new plans compared | Mobile News

Reliance Jio, Airtel 5G data prices to increase from July 3: Old vs new plans compared

Airtel 5G vs Jio 5G data plan prices: Airtel has followed Jio in increasing the prices for its 5G plans in India. Here are all the new prices, and how they compare to Jio.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 28 2024, 12:53 IST
Airtel 5G services
Airtel 5G price increase in India: Airtel has announced an increase in the prices for its various plans, starting from July 3, 2024. (Bloomberg)

Jio vs Airtel 5G mobile data plans compared: Airtel 5G plan prices increased in India: Airtel, in response to Jio increasing the prices of its 5G plans, has also announced updated prices for its various plans for customers in India. The hikes on various plans, like those of rival Jio, will take effect starting July 3rd next month. These price adjustments reflect an industry-wide increase that will impact millions of users who rely on these plans for their communication needs.

Airtel New 5G Plan Prices vs Old Prices

Airtel has revised its 5G plan prices affecting both prepaid and postpaid plans. For prepaid unlimited voice plans, the price of the 179 plan has increased to 199, the 455 plan to 509, and the 1799 plan to 1999.

Daily data plans have also been adjusted: the 265 plan is now 299, the 299 plan is 349, the 359 plan is 409, the 399 plan is 449, the 479 plan is 579, the 549 plan is 649, the 719 plan is 859, the 839 plan is 979, and the 2999 plan is now 3599.

Additionally, data add-ons have been revised, with the 19 plan now costing 22, the 29 plan costing 33, and the 65 plan costing 77. In the postpaid segment, monthly tariff plans have seen adjustments too: the 399 plan is now 449, the 499 plan is 549, the 599 plan is 699, and the 999 plan has increased to 1199.

Airtel's new 5G plan prices will come into effect from July 3.
Airtel 5G vs Jio 5G Plan Prices Comparison

Jio 5G New Prices:

For context, Jio has also increased prices by approximately 20%. The cost of Jio's unlimited voice and SMS plan with 2GB data has risen from 155 to 189. The plan offering unlimited voice, SMS, and 1GB of 5G data per day, previously priced at 209 for 28 days, now costs 249. The annual Jio unlimited plan, previously 2999, now costs 3599. The plan with unlimited voice, SMS, and 2GB of 5G data per day, previously 299, is now 349 for 28 days. Two-month plans, like the 533 plan with 2GB per day for 56 days, now cost 629. Postpaid plans have also seen increases, with the 30GB data plan now starting at 349 instead of 299. Additionally, the base plan with 1GB data has increased from 15 to 19.

Jio postpaid plan with 30GB data now starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>349 instead of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>299.
Airtel 5G Vs Jio 5G

When comparing Airtel and Jio, Airtel's prepaid plans now range from 199 to 3599, whereas Jio's range from 189 to 3599. When it comes to postpaid plans, Airtel's prices range from 449 to 1199, while Jio's range from 349 to 449. Additionally, for data add-ons, Airtel's prices now range from 22 to 77, whereas Jio's range from 19 to 69.

Plan Airtel New Price Jio New Price
Unlimited voice with 2GB data199189
Unlimited voice, 1GB data/day299249
Annual unlimited plan35993599
2-month plan with 2GB 5G data/day649629
1GB data Add-On2219

First Published Date: 28 Jun, 11:57 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets