Alcatel V3 Ultra mobile phone with stylus support to launch in India soon: Here’s what to expect

Alcatel is set to re-enter India’s smartphone market with the V3 Ultra, featuring a stylus, triple cameras, and TCL’s NXTPAPER display technology. Here’s everything you need to know.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 12 2025, 16:28 IST
Alcatel V3 Ultra mobile phone
Alcatel V3 Ultra with stylus support, triple rear camera is set to launch in India soon. (@MadhavSheth1)

Alcatel is preparing to make a comeback in the Indian smartphone market with the Alcatel V3 Ultra, its first device release in the country after a gap of three years. Madhav Sheth, a key figure associated with Alcatel India, recently shared an image of the retail box of the V3 Ultra on social media, which confirms the device's name and design. The box reveals a few key details, including a triple rear camera setup and the inclusion of a stylus.

Alcatel V3 Ultra: Specifications (Expected)

The retail box image shows a black box with the device name in yellow and a stylus icon on it. The Alcatel V3 Ultra is expected to feature a circular rear camera module, which houses three sensors along with an LED flash. Another detail visible on the box is the blue variant of the packaging, which suggests that the phone will have a flat display with a centrally located hole-punch cutout for the front camera.

Also read: Moto G86 Power 5G key specs and colour options tipped online ahead of launch- All details

Despite these design confirmations, many details about the phone's full specifications and its exact launch date remain undisclosed. However, the V3 Ultra is expected to be an India-exclusive release, making it a significant move for the brand's re-entry into the market.

Alcatel first announced its return to India in early April. The brand, now operating under TCL Communication, is planning to launch a series of premium smartphones. Alcatel's smartphones will be available through Flipkart, both on the main platform and its quick-delivery service, Flipkart Minutes. A dedicated landing page on Flipkart is already teasing the arrival of new handsets, with the Alcatel V3 Ultra set to feature TCL's proprietary NXTPAPER display technology.

Also read: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details

In line with the Indian government's Make in India initiative, Alcatel has also confirmed that its smartphones will be manufactured locally. The brand is also setting up a service network across India to provide customer support.

Also read: iQOO Neo 10 confirmed to feature a 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and more - All details

Alcatel V3 Ultra: Price in India (Expected)

While the official pricing for the Alcatel V3 Ultra has yet to be confirmed, the inclusion of a stylus suggests that the device will fall within the mid-range to premium segment. It is expected to compete with other devices like the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, priced at 22,999.

First Published Date: 12 May, 16:28 IST
