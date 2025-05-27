Alcatel V3 Ultra, V3 Pro and V3 Classic launched in India with NXTPAPER display tech - Details

Alcatel launches its new V3 Series smartphones in India, featuring NXTPAPER display technology. Here’s what this Fresh brand has to offer.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 27 2025, 13:17 IST
Alcatel V3 Series
Alcatel V3 Ultra, V3 Pro and V3 Classic launched in India with NXTPAPER display technology. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Alcatel has introduced its new V3 Series smartphones in India, featuring three models: the V3 Ultra, V3 Pro, and V3 Classic. These devices bring a fresh approach to display technology by incorporating the patented NXTPAPER display, developed by TCL. This launch marks the first time NXTPAPER technology is available in Indian smartphones.

The NXTPAPER display offers four different viewing modes to suit various user needs: Regular Mode, Ink Paper Mode, Colour Paper Mode, and Max Ink Mode. Users can switch between these modes with a simple click, allowing a personalised screen experience for activities like reading, browsing, and content creation. The technology aims to balance colour reproduction and eye comfort under different lighting conditions.

Also read: Oppo K13x 5G key specs and features tipped online ahead of launch - All details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Alcatel V3 Ultra: Specifications and Features

The Alcatel V3 Ultra comes with a 6.78-inch screen offering 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The phone has a triple rear camera setup: a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP camera. The device supports 33W fast charging for its 5010mAh battery and includes features like NFC, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS. It runs on Android 14 and will receive two major OS upgrades and security updates until 2029. The phone supports both a physical SIM and eSIM, along with microSD card expansion. It comes in three colour options.

Also read: Google to let users test Android 16 desktop mode on phones with external display support, here's how

Alcatel V3 Pro: Key Features

The Alcatel V3 Pro features a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with NXTPAPER technology and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, it offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 2TB. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, while the front camera has an 8MP sensor. The phone packs a 5010mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It also has a USB-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, hybrid dual SIM 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, GPS, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs on Android 15.

Also read: Windows 10 Support Is Ending: Flipkart says it's time to upgrade to a Windows 11 PC

Alcatel V3 Classic: Key Features

The Alcatel V3 Classic comes with a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display but does not have the NXTPAPER display. It includes a 50MP primary rear camera paired with a 0.08MP QVGA sensor, and an 8MP front camera. The device runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable via microSD. It carries a 5200mAh battery with standard 10W charging. The phone includes a USB-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, hybrid dual SIM 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, and runs Android 15. It holds an IP54 rating and features Face Unlock, but does not have a fingerprint scanner.

Alcatel V3 Series: Pricing and Availability

The V3 Series will go on sale in India starting June 2, 2025, exclusively on Flipkart. The V3 Ultra will be priced at Rs. 19,999, the V3 Pro at Rs. 17,999, and the V3 Classic at Rs. 12,999. Launch offers will be available during the initial sales period.

First Published Date: 27 May, 13:17 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets