All iPhone 16 models confirmed with 8GB RAM for Apple Intelligence- All details

iPhone 16 series made its debut last week at the Apple “It's Glowtime” event. Now, the smartphones are available for pre-order and the official sale will start this Friday, September 20. Just before the sales, an Apple executive revealed that all four iPhone 16 models offer 8GB RAM, enabling smartphones to support additional storage for AI-related tasks. It is the first time Apple included 8GB RAM in both standard and Pro models, know how it will boost performance.

iPhone 16 series RAM storage

According to the 9to5Mac report, Apple's senior vice president of hardware technologies, Johny Srouji confirmed that all iPhone 16 models, including the vanilla iPhone 16 offer 8GB RAM for the first time. Apple has always been silent about revealing its RAM and battery capacity details, however, this year the company executive finally revealed for the first time about the iPhone's RAM details.

Last year, all iPhone 15 models did not include 8GB RAM, as iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus were launched with 6GB RAM. Due to this reason, it is speculated that the smartphones are not compatible with Apple Intelligence since it does not have the additional storage capacity. However iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max's 8GB RAM enables the device to support AI-related tasks.

During the interview with Geekerwan, Srouji said, “the 8GB is going to help immensely among other applications, including gaming, high-end gaming, AAA-titled games, and high-end gaming on device. So, I think it's going to be really, really beneficial.”

With the revelation and interview, it is assumed that this year Apple is more transparent about its iPhone 16 and how it plans to integrate better performance and AI features to boost the user experience. However, Apple has yet to reveal the exact battery capacity details for the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 series India sale

The iPhone 16 series will go live for sale on September 20, on e-commerce, Apple store, and other partnered retail stores. Apple is also rolling out the new iOS 18 update for iPhone 16 models, therefore, several new things are coming to the new generation smartphone.

