 All iPhone 16 models confirmed with 8GB RAM for Apple Intelligence- All details | Mobile News

All iPhone 16 models confirmed with 8GB RAM for Apple Intelligence- All details

 iPhone 16 models offer 8GB RAM, as confirmed by an Apple executive in the recent Geekerwan interview.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 16 2024, 09:39 IST
All iPhone 16 models confirmed with 8GB RAM for Apple Intelligence- All details
Apple revealed iPhone 16 series RAM storage details for the first time. (REUTERS)

iPhone 16 series made its debut last week at the Apple “It's Glowtime” event. Now, the smartphones are available for pre-order and the official sale will start this Friday, September 20. Just before the sales, an Apple executive revealed that all four iPhone 16 models offer 8GB RAM, enabling smartphones to support additional storage for AI-related tasks. It is the first time Apple included 8GB RAM in both standard and Pro models, know how it will boost performance. 

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch inches closer, may debut before release of big iOS 18 feature

More about Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB
₹79,990
Check details
See full Specifications

iPhone 16 series RAM storage

According to the 9to5Mac report, Apple's senior vice president of hardware technologies, Johny Srouji confirmed that all iPhone 16 models, including the vanilla iPhone 16 offer 8GB RAM for the first time. Apple has always been silent about revealing its RAM and battery capacity details, however, this year the company executive finally revealed for the first time about the iPhone's RAM details. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Last year, all iPhone 15 models did not include 8GB RAM, as iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus were launched with 6GB RAM. Due to this reason, it is speculated that the smartphones are not compatible with Apple Intelligence since it does not have the additional storage capacity. However iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max's 8GB RAM enables the device to support AI-related tasks.

Also read: iOS 18 release date and time in India: iPhone users to big Apple update at…

During the interview with Geekerwan, Srouji said, “the 8GB is going to help immensely among other applications, including gaming, high-end gaming, AAA-titled games, and high-end gaming on device. So, I think it's going to be really, really beneficial.”

With the revelation and interview, it is assumed that this year Apple is more transparent about its iPhone 16 and how it plans to integrate better performance and AI features to boost the user experience. However, Apple has yet to reveal the exact battery capacity details for the iPhone 16 series. 

Also read: iPhone 16 series: Top features Apple missed to highlight at new iPhone launch

iPhone 16 series India sale 

The iPhone 16 series will go live for sale on September 20, on e-commerce, Apple store, and other partnered retail stores. Apple is also rolling out the new iOS 18 update for iPhone 16 models, therefore, several new things are coming to the new generation smartphone.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Sep, 09:39 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launch is closer than ever, apple gives an indirect hint iphone 16 vs google pixel 9: which flagship phone offers better performance, display, battery and value for money? iphone 16 pro max vs google pixel 9 pro xl: which phone offers better specs, features, and value for money? iphone se 4 launch to mark this big shift for apple that iphone 16 could not buying iphone 16? you won’t be able to buy these official apple cases anymore - here’s why iphone 16, iphone 16 pro series pre-booking starts in india: how to book, price and more apple september event 2024: iphone 15 users to get refund after iphone 16 launch; here's how it works realme p2 pro 5g launched in india at rs.21999: check out specs and features apple iphone 16: price, release date, specs, and more iphone 16 pro to come in a new brown colour? what we know about coffee and desert titanium
Home Mobile Mobile News All iPhone 16 models confirmed with 8GB RAM for Apple Intelligence- All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 16: Tips to play like a pro

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 16: Tips to play like a pro
Mechanical gaming keybaords

4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more
Flappy Bird coming to Android and iOS in 2025 with new characters, modes, and multiplayer challenges on Mobile

Flappy Bird coming to Android and iOS in 2025 with new characters, modes, and multiplayer challenges on Mobile
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 player discovers hidden Arthur Susan scene after 1,400 hours of gameplay
GTA Online: Claim free moon festival gifts and bonuses this week until September 18

GTA Online: Claim free moon festival gifts and bonuses this week until September 18

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G

Not a gaming fan? Check 5 best non-gaming phones under 50000
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets