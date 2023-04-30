Amazing discount! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price crashes to 80749 from 149999

Don't miss this opportunity to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at an impressively low price of Rs. 80749 with this Flipkart deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 30 2023, 10:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
You have a great chance to grab Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at a new low price with this Flipkart deal. (Samsung)

Led by the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung's smartphones come as strong contenders for the title of being the best in the market. If you are not a fan of an iPhone, then this Samsung flagship is what may appeal to you. Although its design is similar to its predecessor, this phone incorporates a host of features that improve its power and features significantly. The best part is that with the latest Flipkart deal, you can nab this Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for under a 1 lakh. Check out this deal in detail.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price cut

According to Amazon's listing, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at a retail price of Rs. 149999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. But currently, you can find it listed with a discount at Rs. 124999. However, with this Flipkart offer, you can grab it at a massively reduced price with bank offers and exchange deal. There is an instant discount of Rs. 8000 on HDFC Credit Card which makes the new price fall to just Rs. 116999.

You can avail up to Rs. 36250 off as a trade-in bonus. So, if you exchange your old smartphone, you can get up to Rs. 36250 off as a discount, subject to fulfilling the conditions of the trade-in deal and on selective models. Therefore, it's essential to check the price before placing the order. Nevertheless, you can still grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at just Rs. 80749, including the price cut and exchange deal.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Why you should buy this smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Paired with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 OS, it features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display that can reach a peak brightness of 1750 nits. For photography, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sees the megapixel count increase from 108MP in the Galaxy S22 Ultra to 200MP now.

Additionally, it comes with two 10MP telephoto cameras that allow for up to 100X digital zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP front-facing camera. It also features a new Adaptive Pixel Super HDR and Detail Enhancer technology. With the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you get improved video stabilization with 2X wider OIS.

First Published Date: 30 Apr, 10:05 IST
Home Mobile News Amazing discount! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price crashes to 80749 from 149999
