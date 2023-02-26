    Trending News

    Amazing! Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price drops to 4949 from 28990, check offers here

    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G has received an amazing price drop on Amazon. The phone worth Rs. 28990 can be purchased for just Rs. 4949. Check offer details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 26 2023, 13:59 IST
    Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27e launch soon: Know price, design, display, more
    Vivo V27 series
    1/5 Vivo V27 series design: The series will feature a colour-changing back design that was introduced with the company's V23 series. The devices are claimed to be sleek and elegant too. "Let the spotlight shine on you with the Color Changing Glass Design of #vivoV27Series," the company tweeted. Meanwhile, "Let the spotlight shine on you with the Color Changing Glass Design of #vivoV27Series", another tweet read. (Vivo Twitter)
    image caption
    2/5 Vivo V27 series display: The devices have been given a 3D curved display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. "A design marvel from all corners. Own the spotlight with an immersive 120Hz 3D Curved Display and Ultra slim design of the all new Vivo V27 Series," Vivo India tweeted. (Vivo Twitter)
    image caption
    3/5 Vivo V27 series chipset: The Vivo V27 is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200, while the Pro variant may come packed with the Dimensity 8200 chipset. (Vivo Twitter)
    image caption
    4/5 Vivo V27 series battery: As per the reports, the series is expected to get a 4500 mAh battery and will support fast charging of 67 W. (Vivo Twitter)
    image caption
    5/5 Vivo V27 Series price: The official price of the devices are not yet known. However, according to leaks and reports, the series may have a starting price of Rs. 30000. (Vivo Twitter)
    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
    View all Images
    Here is how you can get the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G for just Rs. 4949 on Amazon. (Amazon)

    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which was launched in January 2023, is now available with a huge price drop on Amazon. The latest addition to the Galaxy A series is aimed at offering a complete package of performance and specifications at an affordable price. With the help of the offers on Amazon, the price of the phone can come down to under Rs. 5000. If you want to get the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G for Rs. 4949, here are the offer details you need to know.

    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price drop on Amazon

    Available at a discount of 21 percent, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G worth Rs. 28990 is currently priced at Rs. 22999 on Amazon. For further reduction in the cost of the device, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers too. If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition, you can exchange it to get up to Rs. 18050 off on the phone. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can come down to Rs. 4949.

    Three bank offers are also being offered on the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G including- 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 500 on IDBI Bank Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 2000; 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 12000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0BS1673FT

    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

    The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is being offered in three colour options namely- Silver, Orange, and Light Blue. The phone features an edge-to-edge 6.6 inch FHD+ Infinity-V display. The device gets a 120Hz refresh rate enabling smooth scrolling and fluid screen transitions. The phone houses a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The phone also sports a 50MP quad rear camera set-up along with ultra-wide, depth, and macro lens.

    According to the company, carrying forward the legacy of ‘No Shake Cam', Galaxy A23 5G comes with OIS that allows users to click bright photos and videos without shakes and blurs. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and comes with up to 16GB RAM with RAM Plus feature.

    26 Feb, 13:59 IST
