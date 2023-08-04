Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Smartphones under Rs. 15000 - check these top 5 deals

Amazon Sale Deals 2023: The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is here, and it's running until August 8. During this exciting sale, Amazon is offering an additional 10% instant discount on transactions made with SBI Credit Cards or through EMI over and above the initial discount. There are substantial discounts on a variety of products, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, smartwatches, audio devices, and other electronics.

Here we have curated a list of the best smartphones under Rs. 15000 that you can grab during the Amazon sale:

1. Redmi Note 11S

The Redmi Note 11S comes with a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. The phone boasts a quad rear camera setup led by a 108-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel front shooter. Available in Polar White and Space Black colors, you can get the handset for a discounted price of Rs. 12,999. SBI credit card holders can enjoy an additional discount of up to Rs. 1000.

2. Tecno Spark 10 5G

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and packing 16GB of RAM (8GB physical + 8GB customizable memory fusion RAM) and 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, the Tecno Spark 10 5G is an excellent choice. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, running Android 13 out-of-the-box. It sports a 50-megapixel main sensor and houses a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery. Available in Meta Black, Meta Blue, and Meta White colors, you can pick up the Tecno Spark 10 5G for just Rs. 14,999 during the Great Freedom Festival Sale.

3. Realme Narzo N53

The Realme Narzo N53 variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999. Customers can further reduce the price by exchanging their old smartphones worth up to Rs. 10,350. The phone comes with a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen, featuring a 90Hz refresh rate and a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. It runs on Unisoc T612 SoC chipset with realme UI 4.0 custom skin and Android 13 OS. Camera-wise, it boasts an 8MP front camera and a 50MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 5P Lens, and an LED flash on the rear.

4. Samsung Galaxy M13

The Samsung Galaxy M13 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available at Rs. 11,649 during the Amazon sale. By exchanging their old smartphones, customers can get an additional discount of up to Rs. 11,050. The phone features a 6.60-inch FHD+ touchscreen display and is powered by the octa-core Samsung Exynos 850 processor. It runs on Android 12 OS and packs a massive 6000mAh battery. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel camera with autofocus capabilities. For selfies, there's an 8-megapixel front sensor.

5. Vivo Y16

The Vivo Y16 variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage is available at Rs. 10,499 during the Amazon Freedom Sale. This phone offers a 13MP+2MP rear camera setup and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The device sports a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display for a clear and immersive viewing experience. It has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory, along with 10W fast charging support for the 5000mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting battery life.

Don't miss out on these amazing smartphone deals under 15k during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.