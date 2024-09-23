Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Amazon has launched exciting Kickstarter deals as it prepares for the Great Indian Festival, starting on September 27. Shoppers can find a wide variety of smartphones, including the latest models, flagship options, and budget choices. Customers can also access up to 10 percent instant discounts by using SBI Credit Card or Credit Card EMI. Major smartphone brands, including OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, iQOO, realme, Xiaomi, Lava, and Tecno, present substantial discounts, making this an ideal time to purchase or upgrade a smartphone.

List of Best Selling Products

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

B0C1Z8WTS6-1

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, originally priced at Rs. 39,999 for its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, now retails for Rs. 26,999 on Amazon. This smartphone features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus. The device includes a 32MP front camera, Snapdragon 888 processor, and a 4,500mAh battery with wireless charging.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024: Check out sale date, bank offers, discounts, and more

OnePlus 11R 5G

B0BSNP46QP-2

The OnePlus 11R 5G comes with a 50MP main camera utilising a Sony IMX890 sensor and OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a macro lens for detailed close-ups. The 16MP front camera supports selfies. This model features a 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and running on OxygenOS based on Android 13. Its price stands at Rs. 27,998, reduced from Rs. 39,999.

Also read: iPhone 16 is available at less than ₹55000 on Flipkart: How to get the deal

iQOO Z9s 5G

B07WFPL9PB-3

The iQOO Z9s 5G offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, allowing for efficient multitasking. It features a 120Hz 3D curved AMOLED display and a 5500mAh battery. The Dimensity 7300 5G processor ensures fast performance for gaming and streaming. This smartphone is priced at Rs. 19,998, down from Rs. 25,999 during the festival sale.

Also read: OnePlus Diwali 2024 Sale: OnePlus 12, Buds Pro 2 and more with huge discounts and special deals

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

B0BT9CXXXX-4

Amazon provides a significant 43 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Its effective price is now Rs. 84,999, reduced from the launch price of Rs. 1,49,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. An exchange discount of up to Rs. 55,000 is also available. This smartphone features a 6.8-inch display and runs on Android 13, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It includes a triple-camera setup led by a 200MP sensor, along with a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies.