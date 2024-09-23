 Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones | Mobile News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Looking for best smartphone deals? Check out the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, and iQOO Z9s 5G ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 23 2024, 17:37 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Check out these pre-sale deals on best smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, OnePlus 11R and more. (Pexels)

Products included in this article

64% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (Olive, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with Snapdragon 888 Processor
(1,350)
₹26,999 ₹74,999
Buy now 30% OFF
OnePlus 11R 5G (Sonic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
(17,398)
₹27,998 ₹39,999
Buy now 23% OFF
iQOO Z9s 5G (Onyx Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 120 Hz 3D Curved AMOLED Display | 5500 mAh Ultra-Thin Battery | Dimesity 7300 5G Processor | Sony IMX882 OIS Camera with Aura Light
(225)
₹19,998 ₹25,999
Buy now 43% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G AI Smartphone (Green, 12GB, 256GB Storage)
(1,408)
₹84,999 ₹149,999
Buy now

Amazon has launched exciting Kickstarter deals as it prepares for the Great Indian Festival, starting on September 27. Shoppers can find a wide variety of smartphones, including the latest models, flagship options, and budget choices. Customers can also access up to 10 percent instant discounts by using SBI Credit Card or Credit Card EMI. Major smartphone brands, including OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, iQOO, realme, Xiaomi, Lava, and Tecno, present substantial discounts, making this an ideal time to purchase or upgrade a smartphone.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (Olive, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with Snapdragon 888 Processor 3.8/5 ₹ 26,999
OnePlus 11R 5G (Sonic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 4.4/5 ₹ 27,998
iQOO Z9s 5G (Onyx Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 120 Hz 3D Curved AMOLED Display | 5500 mAh Ultra-Thin Battery | Dimesity 7300 5G Processor | Sony IMX882 OIS Camera with Aura Light 4.3/5 ₹ 19,998
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G AI Smartphone (Green, 12GB, 256GB Storage) 4.5/5 ₹ 84,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

B0C1Z8WTS6-1

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, originally priced at Rs. 39,999 for its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, now retails for Rs. 26,999 on Amazon. This smartphone features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus. The device includes a 32MP front camera, Snapdragon 888 processor, and a 4,500mAh battery with wireless charging.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024: Check out sale date, bank offers, discounts, and more

OnePlus 11R 5G

B0BSNP46QP-2

The OnePlus 11R 5G comes with a 50MP main camera utilising a Sony IMX890 sensor and OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a macro lens for detailed close-ups. The 16MP front camera supports selfies. This model features a 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and running on OxygenOS based on Android 13. Its price stands at Rs. 27,998, reduced from Rs. 39,999.

Also read: iPhone 16 is available at less than 55000 on Flipkart: How to get the deal

iQOO Z9s 5G

B07WFPL9PB-3

The iQOO Z9s 5G offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, allowing for efficient multitasking. It features a 120Hz 3D curved AMOLED display and a 5500mAh battery. The Dimensity 7300 5G processor ensures fast performance for gaming and streaming. This smartphone is priced at Rs. 19,998, down from Rs. 25,999 during the festival sale.

Also read: OnePlus Diwali 2024 Sale: OnePlus 12, Buds Pro 2 and more with huge discounts and special deals

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

B0BT9CXXXX-4

Amazon provides a significant 43 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Its effective price is now Rs. 84,999, reduced from the launch price of Rs. 1,49,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. An exchange discount of up to Rs. 55,000 is also available. This smartphone features a 6.8-inch display and runs on Android 13, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It includes a triple-camera setup led by a 200MP sensor, along with a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Sep, 17:37 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 launch likely in march: know why it may be first of its kind iphone se 4 launch: worth the wait or should you buy iphone 15 in flipkart's big billion days sale? samsung galaxy s25 ultra tipped to outshine iphone 16 pro in key design feature - details here oneplus 13 launching soon, ram and storage details leaked - here’s what we know iphone 16 sale: how to track your pre-order, know if it’s shipped or you still have to wait iphone 15 for free in amazon great indian festival sale 2024: check details here vivo t3 ultra review: an all-rounder mid-ranger smartphone think online deals are dead? i got a xiaomi 14 for 36,000 and swapped it for pixel 9 pro xl motorola razr 50 vs razr 50 ultra: which foldable smartphone you should buy iphone 16 is now being made in this country too, joins india and china: report
Home Mobile Mobile News Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 players uncover surprising new fast travel method after years of exploration

Red Dead Redemption 2 players uncover surprising new fast travel method after years of exploration
GTA 6

GTA 6 rumoured to bring back classic basketball feature last seen in GTA San Andreas 20 years ago- Details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 23: Grab free in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 23: Grab free in-game rewards
Red Dead Redemption PC port rumours spark new debate over consoles future in gaming industry

Red Dead Redemption PC port rumours spark new debate over consoles future in gaming industry
GTA 6

GTA 6 set for fall 2025 launch; New leaks reveal new screenshots and exciting developments

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Samsung Galaxy S22

iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6a to Galaxy S21 FE, check top 5 phone deals; Flipkart sale ENDS today
best laptop under rs 60000

10 Best laptop under 60000: Lenovo Vs Asus
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets